SEATTLE -- The Seattle Seahawks experienced life without quarterback Russell Wilson for the first time in 2021. And it didn't get better when he returned from the broken finger that marked the most significant injury of his 10-year career. By the time Wilson started playing like himself again, the Seahawks were in too deep of a hole to have any chance in a loaded division that sent three teams to the playoffs -- including the Super Bowl LVI champion Los Angeles Rams.

