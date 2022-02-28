Us Exclusive! Save 15% on Ultra-Durable, Rip-Resistant Tights From Sheertex

Sheertex tights. Sheertex

We can’t even begin to count number of tights we’ve gone through in our lives. We’ve even had pairs rip the very first time we put them on. Like, literally as we were pulling them up our legs. They’re such a commonly worn garment, but it’s like they’re looking for every chance to snag on something and create a visible run. It’s 2022 — can’t we finally start to up the quality?

Sheertex can! The brand’s mission was to do what once seemed impossible: create the toughest tights ever that are unbelievably durable and resistant to rips, runs and snags. And it succeeded! These tights are made using one of the world’s strongest polymers, but they look and feel just like regular tights. With a pair of Sheertex tights on, you can finally leave the clear nail polish at home. There are so many styles available too! Oh, and let’s not forget to mention that their products are backed by a 30-day guarantee, are ethically manufactured in Montreal and available in sizes XS through XXXL. Score!

Best for Any and Every Occasion

Sheertex

We’ll start you off with the classics. These hand-sewn, bestselling tights are simple, soft, stretchy and obviously incredibly strong. Wear them casually, to work or to a formal event!

Best for Shaping

Sheertex

These smoothing tights feature a control top to keep you feeling confident under tighter, clingier dresses and skirts. Reviewers say they’re “nice and snug” but “so comfortable”!

Best for Colder Weather

Sheertex

These tights are semi-sheer, but they’re actually a little thicker and nicer for winter because of their fine rib. No need to go super heavy with uncomfortably thick pantyhose!

Best on a Budget

Sheertex

Sheertex specifically created these Essentials to offer a great, high-quality option for a lower price. They’re similar to the Classics, but the sewing is fully-automated and the packaging is stripped down. A great “beginner” pair for new Sheertex fans!

Best Luxury Pair

Sheertex

Want to treat yourself to the very best? Check out this luxury pair, which is woven with a 50 denier knit blend to create a mega-soft, cozy feel. Reviewers are calling these tights “revolutionary”!

Best Thigh Highs

Sheertex

Is your outfit calling for a pair of thigh highs? Look no further. This pair not only has a lovely lattice lace trim, but it’s made with silicone stay-ups to keep the legs from rolling or sliding down!

Best for Date Night

Sheertex

These sheer tights have a seam running down the back of each leg, adding a charming, flirty detail that will be perfect for more romantic settings. Just a couple of seams can make a huge difference in your look!

