ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Us Exclusive! Save 15% on Ultra-Durable, Rip-Resistant Tights From Sheertex

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VtcLi_0eKnUaDS00
Sheertex tights. Sheertex

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

We can’t even begin to count number of tights we’ve gone through in our lives. We’ve even had pairs rip the very first time we put them on. Like, literally as we were pulling them up our legs. They’re such a commonly worn garment, but it’s like they’re looking for every chance to snag on something and create a visible run. It’s 2022 — can’t we finally start to up the quality?

Sheertex can! The brand’s mission was to do what once seemed impossible: create the toughest tights ever that are unbelievably durable and resistant to rips, runs and snags. And it succeeded! These tights are made using one of the world’s strongest polymers, but they look and feel just like regular tights. With a pair of Sheertex tights on, you can finally leave the clear nail polish at home. There are so many styles available too! Oh, and let’s not forget to mention that their products are backed by a 30-day guarantee, are ethically manufactured in Montreal and available in sizes XS through XXXL. Score!

The best part? We have an exclusive code that can save Us Weekly readers 15% off regular-priced orders of $60+ at Sheertex for a limited time. Enter code USWEEKLY15 at checkout to save! Need some ideas for filling up that cart? Check out some of the brand’s best pairs of tights below!

Best for Any and Every Occasion

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kPtN4_0eKnUaDS00
Sheertex

We’ll start you off with the classics. These hand-sewn, bestselling tights are simple, soft, stretchy and obviously incredibly strong. Wear them casually, to work or to a formal event!

Best for Shaping

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CRK5T_0eKnUaDS00
Sheertex

These smoothing tights feature a control top to keep you feeling confident under tighter, clingier dresses and skirts. Reviewers say they’re “nice and snug” but “so comfortable”!

Best for Colder Weather

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GzDwf_0eKnUaDS00
Sheertex

These tights are semi-sheer, but they’re actually a little thicker and nicer for winter because of their fine rib. No need to go super heavy with uncomfortably thick pantyhose!

Best on a Budget

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HLw1b_0eKnUaDS00
Sheertex

Sheertex specifically created these Essentials to offer a great, high-quality option for a lower price. They’re similar to the Classics, but the sewing is fully-automated and the packaging is stripped down. A great “beginner” pair for new Sheertex fans!

Best Luxury Pair

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4REcEb_0eKnUaDS00
Sheertex

Want to treat yourself to the very best? Check out this luxury pair, which is woven with a 50 denier knit blend to create a mega-soft, cozy feel. Reviewers are calling these tights “revolutionary”!

Best Thigh Highs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RVf9k_0eKnUaDS00
Sheertex

Is your outfit calling for a pair of thigh highs? Look no further. This pair not only has a lovely lattice lace trim, but it’s made with silicone stay-ups to keep the legs from rolling or sliding down!

Best for Date Night

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EOSE0_0eKnUaDS00
Sheertex

These sheer tights have a seam running down the back of each leg, adding a charming, flirty detail that will be perfect for more romantic settings. Just a couple of seams can make a huge difference in your look!

Looking for more? Shop customer favorites to find other popular tights at Sheertex here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Kyle Richards’ Favorite Anti-Aging Serum Is a ‘Miracle’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. What do you say? How about we cross something off that beauty wish list? It’s been a long year, and you deserve something that’s going to make you feel happy and youthful in 2022 as well. When you’ve […]
SKIN CARE
Gear Patrol

Need a Loungewear Upgrade? Try This Exclusive 20% Savings

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. Richer Poorer makes some of the most stylish and comfortable essentials around — ranging from lounge-worthy sweats to city-going chore coats and everything in-between. The brand has even launched a new lineup of ultra-cozy pieces made for relaxing in its brand-spanking-new Lounge Shop. And while it's never really a bad time to refresh your wardrobe with some upgraded essentials, now might be the best time, as Gear Patrol readers can access 20 percent off the entire site with this exclusive deal — all you have to do is enter code RPxGearPatrol at checkout.
APPAREL
Us Weekly

New Frock Alert! This Gorgeous Gingham Dress Just Dropped on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Say yes to the dress! The search is officially over — we just found the dreamiest dress for spring. After months of bundling up under outerwear and struggling through snow in boots, we’re ready to twirl in a […]
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colder Weather#Advertising#Best Gifts#Ultra Durable#Sheertex
HollywoodLife

Simone Biles Rocks Daisy Dukes & Engagement Ring While Saying ‘Yes To The Dress’

Simone Biles looked fabulous when she said yes to her wedding dress while rocking a pair of high-waisted denim shorts & a white tank top. Simone Biles is officially ready to get married because she said yes to the dress! The 24-year-old Olympic gymnast was out dress shopping when she showed off her toned legs in a pair of high-waisted distressed jean shorts with a tight white tank top tucked in. She topped her look off with a long white blazer and crisp white sneakers.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
Android Central

So much disappointment (S22 Ultra, US T-mobile)

I love the Samsung family. I had the switched from iPhone & got the Galaxy S4 the day it came out & never looked back. My next phone was the 6, then 8 plus (didn't last long due to drops) then Note 9 which is still by far my favorite phone.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Galaxy S22 Ultra vs. Note 20 Ultra: Should You Save Money With the 2020 Phone?

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is a worthy replacement for the Galaxy Note series in everything but name. Even though the Note 20 Ultra is over a year and a half old, in many ways it holds its own against the newer phone. Both have a built-in S Pen, excellent cameras that can film 8K video and 120Hz refresh rate screens. So it can be tricky to work out which to buy or whether the S22 Ultra is worth an upgrade from older Note phones. To figure it out, I spent a week comparing the $1,199 Galaxy S22 Ultra and $999 Note 20 Ultra on their displays, design, cameras, battery and performance.
NFL
Page Six

Kylie Jenner re-emerges one month after welcoming baby Wolf

Kylie Jenner re-emerged from her time out of the spotlight to run errands Monday, one month after welcoming her son, Wolf. The makeup mogul, 24, looked relaxed in Los Angeles as she stepped out with her 4-year-old daughter, Stormi, in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Jenner, who is typically...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

International Women’s Day: 5 Female CEOs Turn Their Passions Into Celebrity-Loved Businesses

Women unite! In celebration of International Women’s Day and in anticipation of the upcoming Us Marketplace, Us Weekly assembled a panel of five female CEO’s and business owners to discuss their path in finding their passions, how they navigated stereotypes and turned their ideas into successful businesses. The women —  Kim Roxie, founder and CEO of Lamik […]
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

98K+
Followers
14K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy