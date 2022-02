Kevin Costner is set to step away from his role as John Dutton in smash-hit series Yellowstone for an exciting new passion project. The 67-year-old will get back behind the camera for the first time in almost 20 years to bring to life his own Western drama. The film, titled Horizon, is set to be an epic period drama that will span 15 years before and after the Civil War expansion and settlement of the American West. Kevin will also star in the film, produce it and finance it through his Territory Pictures production company.

MOVIES ・ 21 DAYS AGO