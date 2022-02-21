ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Dr. Paul Farmer, Founder Of Partners In Health, Dies At 62

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Paul Farmer, the founder of Boston-based Partners In Health, died unexpectedly while in Rwanda on Monday. He was 62 years old. The global health nonprofit confirmed the renowned physician,...

Dr. Paul Farmer, global humanitarian leader, dies at 62

BOSTON (AP) — Dr. Paul Farmer, a U.S. physician, humanitarian and author renowned for providing health care to millions of impoverished people worldwide and who co-founded the global nonprofit Partners in Health, has died. He was 62. The Boston-based organization confirmed Farmer’s death on Monday, calling it “devastating” and...
