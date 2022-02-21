ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Is a Beat Likely for Moderna (MRNA) This Earnings Season?

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago

Moderna MRNA , slated to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results on Feb 24, before market open, is expected to beat expectations. In the last-reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 14.06%.

Moderna’s share price has declined 8.5% in the past year compared with the industry ’s decrease of 39.6%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3klMgL_0eKnCynY00
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company’s surprise history has been mixed so far, with its earnings beating estimates in two of the trailing four quarters while missing the same twice. The average negative surprise is 35.84%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Factors to Note

During the fourth quarter, Moderna received authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax, for use in adolsecents in several countries. Moroever, the booster or third dose also received FDA approval for emergency use in adults. In its preliminary results for 2021, the company announced that it recorded approximately $17.5 billion for the full-year from the delivery of 807 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine globally.

Moderna recorded $10.7 billion of product sales in the first nine months. The company is estimated to have recorded approximately $6.8 billion in sales from Spikevax during the fourth quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for product sales stands at $6.55 billion for the fourth quarter.

Investors are likely to focus on updates related to the Omicron-specific booster development progress as well as on any regulatory update related to the authorization of Spikevax for emergency use in adolescents in the United States on the fourth-quarter earnings call

Moderna’s grant revenues in the fourth quarter are likely to have been driven by an award from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (“BARDA”) under the agreement to develop its coronavirus vaccine programs. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for grant revenues is pegged at $99 million.

Moderna is expanding its manufacturing capabilities to support the delivery of Spikevax doses. Apart from its COVID-19 vaccine candidates, Moderna is developing 23 candidates in different stages of clinical studies, majorly mRNA-based products targeting different indications, including cancer. The company initiated a phase III study  on its cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate in October 2021. These developments are likely to have increased its operating expenses during the fourth quarter.

Investors will likely ask questions on the progress of Moderna’s pipeline candidates, especially those in the late stage. The successful development will bring additional revenues and reduce the dependence of the company solely on Spikevax for revenues.

The company is also developing a few pipeline candidates in collaboration with partners like AstraZeneca AZN and Merck MRK , which use its mRNA technology to develop therapies targeting different indications. The partners pay milestone payments to Moderna, which are reflected as collaboration revenues. These collaborations revenues vary every quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for collaboration revenues for the fourth quarter is pegged at $26.28 million.

Moderna and AstraZeneca are evaluating different candidates in early- to mid-stage studies targeting oncology and cardiovascular indications. The leading candidate being developed in partnership with AstraZeneca is AZD8601 as treatment for ischemic heart disease.

Moderna and Merck have been developing a personalized cancer vaccine for recurrence-free survival for a year. Merck has been conducting a phase II study evaluating the cancer vaccine in combination with Keytruda targeting various oncology indications.

What Does Our Model Say?

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Moderna this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter .

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate ($10.02 per share) and the Zacks Consensus Estimate ($9.83 per share), is +1.9%.

Zacks Rank: Moderna carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

Moderna, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01SH7j_0eKnCynY00

Moderna, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Moderna, Inc. Quote

Another Stock to Consider

Here is a biotech stock that also has the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this time around:

Gamida Cell GMDA has an Earnings ESP of +13.64% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

Gamida’s stock has surged 33.1% year to date. Gamida topped earnings estimates in two of the last four quarters. GMDA has a negative four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.60%, on average.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar .


5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN): Free Stock Analysis Report

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK): Free Stock Analysis Report

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA): Free Stock Analysis Report

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mrna#Astrazeneca Plc#Merck Co#Moderna Mrna#Zacks Investment Research#Spikevax#Omicron
MarketWatch

Home Depot stock rises after profit and sales beat expectations, dividend raised by 15%

Shares of Home Depot Inc. rose 0.9% in premarket trading Tuesday after the home improvement retail giant reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit and sales that rose above expectations and announced a 15% increase in its dividend. Net income for the quarter to Jan. 30 rose to $3.35 billion, or $3.21 a share, from $2.86 billion, or$2.65 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $3.18. Sales grew 10.7% to $35.72 billion, topping the FactSet consensus $34.88 billion, while cost of sales increased 11.3% to $23.86 billion to lower gross margin to 33.2% from 33.6%....
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
FDA
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) slid 1.58% to $3,003.95 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.01% to 4,304.76 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.42% to 33,596.61. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Amazon.com Inc. closed $769.13 below its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company achieved on July 13th.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Why Fastly (FSLY) Might Surprise This Earnings Season

Investors are always looking for stocks that are poised to beat at earnings season and Fastly, Inc. FSLY, may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Fastly is seeing favorable earnings estimate...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

3 Oil Stocks Set to Pull Off a Beat This Earnings Season

The price of West Texas Intermediate crude was trading well above $70 per barrel most of the time in the December-end quarter of 2021. The commodity even touched $84 per barrel in early November last year. Thus, in comparison with the year-ago comparable quarter, the commodity price has improved significantly. The surge in oil price realizations changed the playing field for upstream players in the fourth quarter.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Is a Surprise Coming for Gentherm (THRM) This Earnings Season?

Investors are always looking for stocks that are poised to beat at earnings season and Gentherm THRM may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Gentherm is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Why Nutrien (NTR) Might Surprise This Earnings Season

Investors are always looking for stocks that are poised to beat at earnings season and Nutrien Ltd. NTR may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Nutrien is seeing favorable earnings estimate...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Cedar Fair (FUN)

Investors are always looking for stocks that are poised to beat at earnings season and Cedar Fair, L.P. FUN, may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Cedar Fair is seeing favorable...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy