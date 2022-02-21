ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Camryn Justice: All-Star Weekend was a success

92.3 The Fan
92.3 The Fan
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=310Qwm_0eKnCh2R00

With NBA All-Star weekend in the books, Cleveland successfully hosted yet another big time sporting event. Camryn Justice of ABC News Channel 5 joined Mac Robinson to talk about her time covering the experience.

Comments / 0

Related
HOLAUSA

Vanessa Bryant and Michael Jordan share a sweet moment and hug at the NBA All-Star game

Vanessa Bryant was one of the many celebrities in Cleveland this weekend for NBA All-Star weekend. The late Kobe Bryant was honored at the game at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, and Vanessa presented a special award in honor of her late husband and their daughter Gianna Byrant. During halftime, Michael Jordan who was like a brother to Kobe, shared a special moment with Vanessa, as they smiled, chatted, and shared a sweet hug. Take a look at the tender moment below.
NBA
FOX Sports

Steph Curry, LeBron won All-Star Weekend; he's transitioning into the GOAT from MJ — NIck Wright I FIRST THINGS FIRST

After an exciting weekend of basketball festivities, Team LeBron snagged the victory against Team Durant on Sunday night's All-Star Game. The NBA also honored its Top 75 players in history, with Steph Curry, who is one of them, stealing the show. The Ohio native hit an All-Star record 16 three-pointers, scored 50 points and was awarded MVP honors for his performance. LeBron James hit the game-winning fadeaway to seal the victory. After the game, LeBron reflected on performing in front of his home crowd, saying quote: 'I could not have dreamed it that moment any better than the actuality that just happened.' Nick Wright shares his winner of All-Star Weekend and how this makes LeBron's case as the GOAT.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News Channel#Nba All Star Weekend#Abc News Channel 5
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

KG seemingly buried the hatchet with Ray Allen after awkward NBA 75 moment

After their much talked about awkward interaction at the NBA 75 ceremony, Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen posed for a photo, posted by Boston Celtics teammate Paul Pierce. The NBA 75 ceremony during halftime of the 2022 NBA All-Star Game had many people talking on social media, as it recognized the top player’s in the league’s history. During said ceremony, however, many viewers spotted the awkward interaction between former Boston Celtics teammates Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen.
NBA
The Spun

Changes Coming To Monday Night Football: NFL Fans React

Monday Night Football is going to look a bit different starting in 2022. On one Monday night during the year, there’s going to be one game on ESPN, and then another will be on ABC. The plan is for one game to start one game around 7 p.m. ET,...
NFL
The Big Lead

Five Lessons From the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

The NBA All-Star Game came to a thrilling conclusion on Sunday night as LeBron James hit a fall-away jumper off one leg to give Team LeBron a 163-160 win over a Kevin Durant-less Team Durant. Here are five things we learned during the game (and the weekend) that are worth noting.
NBA
Washington Post

On the all-star stage, LeBron James flirts with a post-Lakers future

CLEVELAND — The NBA gathered for All-Star Weekend at an in-between moment: The omicron wave had passed, but the threat of future variants and Kyrie Irving’s endless vaccine mandate saga still loomed. Adam Silver, who went maskless for most of the festivities, couched his optimism with layers of hedging.
NBA
The Spun

Rockets Reportedly Make Decision On Dennis Schroder

The Houston Rockets acquired Dennis Schroder at the trade deadline. But immediately after, buy-out talks started. However, according to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Rockets plan to keep the veteran guard around for the remainder of the season. “Dennis Schroder is on course to finish the season in Houston,” Stein...
NBA
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Sixers signing former lottery pick as Joel Embiid backup after trading Andre Drummond

The Philadelphia 76ers have been left a little bit shorthanded in their frontcourt following their blockbuster deal centered around James Harden. As part of the trade, the Sixers sent big man Andre Drummond to the Brooklyn Nets along with Ben Simmons and Seth Curry. The front office has identified their lack of depth in the center position and they have decided to bring in reinforcement.
NBA
The Spun

Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25

On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
NFL
golfmagic.com

Steve Williams reveals saying "no" to Tiger Woods led to defining moment

Tiger Woods had Steve Williams on the bag for 13 of his 15 majors, but there was one defining moment for the carrier where he believed their relationhip would be long-lasting. Speaking on the 13-part Chasing Majors podcast, 58-year-old Williams provided one remarkable story where told Woods: "No". That "no"...
GOLF
92.3 The Fan

92.3 The Fan

Cleveland, OH
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Cleveland, including the Browns, Cavaliers, Indians and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/923thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy