Parents of high school students want to know that their kids are engaged in learning that is both enriching and applicable to the real world so they can best prepare for college and career. Teachers know that students are more invested and work better when their coursework is relevant. At GCE Lab School, an independent high school in Chicago’s Loop, students thrive in a learning environment that challenges them with culturally relevant education — and this is important more now than ever before.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 22 DAYS AGO