Generally speaking, if you want really fast internet, your best choice has been 1 Gigabit per second (Gbps). There have been a handful of places, such as Chattanooga, Tenn., with faster internet. But for the most part, you are out of luck. That's no longer the case. Frontier, a national Internet Service Provider (ISP), is now bringing 2 Gbps broadband to all its fiber customers.

INTERNET ・ 1 DAY AGO