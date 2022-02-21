ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Street Fighter 6 And Capcom Fighting Collection Announced

By Joseph Allen
techraptor.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCapcom has officially announced Street Fighter 6. The game was revealed during the final of the Capcom Pro Tour 2021 event, at which we also got a glimpse of an upcoming retro compilation titled Capcom Fighting Collection. What do we know about Street Fighter 6 and Capcom Fighting Collection?....

techraptor.net

Comments / 0

Related
Polygon

Cyberpunk 2077 next-gen update goes live, here’s what’s included in patch 1.5

Cyberpunk 2077’s next-gen update is finally here, developer CD Projekt Red announced Tuesday. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X-optimized versions of the sci-fi action-RPG are now available as part of the new patch 1.5 for Cyberpunk 2077, which also includes updates for the existing versions of the game on Google Stadia, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Street Fighter 6 is coming, with incredibly detailed toes

At the season final of the Capcom Pro Tour, and following a week-long teaser campaign, Capcom finally announced Street Fighter 6. This year marks the 35th anniversary of the greatest fighting game series in history (sorry Mortal Kombat fans) and six years since the release of Street Fighter 5, one of the more divisive entries after the almost universally beloved Street Fighter 4.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS2 Shooter Stealth-Released on PS5

A new game has been stealth-released on the PS5 and it's one PlayStation fans may have played on the PS2. The PlayStation 2 is held by many as the best PlayStation console to date. A part of the sixth generation of consoles, the PS2 is the best-selling console of all time. This is partially because many households bought the console as a DVD player, but it didn't sell 155 million units on this alone. It also saw the birth of many of gaming's greatest series, such as Kingdom Hearts, God of War, Devil May Cry, Ratchet & Clank, and Jax and Daxter. Meanwhile, new games in series like Final Fantasy and Metal Gear Solid were exclusive to the console. In fact, the best-selling game on the console, GTA San Andreas, was exclusive to the PS2 when it was first released. Not everything that released during this era was legendary though. There were also games like Bloodrayne and Bloodrayne 2, which had their fans, but not to the same extent. That said, it's this pair of games that were stealth-released on the PS5 today.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vampire Hunter#The Street Fighter#Video Game#The Capcom Pro Tour 2021#Nintendo Switch
ClutchPoints

Horizon Forbidden West Release Date revealed at Gamescom 2021

Horizon Forbidden West finally gets a release date after delays. Horizon Forbidden West is the Horizon Zero Dawn sequel, and we finally got an exact release date at Gamescom 2021. Now, we’re just a couple of days away from the game’s release. Here is when you can back into this amazing world and adventure as Aloy fighting big mechanical beasts in Horzion Forbidden West.
VIDEO GAMES
aiptcomics

March 2022 PlayStation Plus games announced

Sony has announced the new slate of games PlayStation Plus members will be able to download in March, and this time around, it includes four titles: Ark: Survival Evolved (PS4), Team Sonic Racing (PS4), Ghostrunner (PS5), and a “bonus” game in the online mode of Ghost of Tsushima, dubbed Legends (PS5 and PS4). These games will all be available to download starting Tuesday, March 1.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Netflix is making a BioShock movie

A decade after Ken Levine personally pulled the plug on Gore Verbinski's grand ambitions, the wheels are once again turning on a BioShock movie. Netflix announced today that it's signed a deal with Take-Two Interactive "to produce a film adaptation of the renowned video game franchise." "Netflix is among the...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Capcom
GeekyGadgets

Cyberbunk 2077 VR Mod gameplay

Cyberbunk 2077 gamers looking forward to playing the game using the virtual reality mod currently under development by LukeRoss. Are sure to enjoy this quick 5 minute gameplay teaser trailer published by the skilled modder who has also created other VR mods for PC games such as GTA V, Red Dead Redemption 2 and others. To learn more jump over to the RealVR Patreon page by following the link below.
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

The Best PSP Games That Made the PlayStation Portable One of Our Favorite Consoles

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Poor PSP. But, do not lament that we have lost this wonderful gaming console. Instead, simply be happy that we ever had it at all. With all of the incredible games on this strange little handheld, picking the best PSP games could be tricky, but thankfully, we’ve gone ahead and done it for you. It’s been a long time since the PSP was in production, but it doesn’t mean you can’t pick up new...
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Street Fighter 6 Logo Draws Comparisons to Stock Image

Street Fighter 6's recently revealed logo has had a rough go of it. Not only have many fans reacted negatively to the change in aesthetic from previous series logos, but it now appears the logo bears a striking resemblance to an Adobe Stock image. Ars Technica creative director and self-proclaimed...
VIDEO GAMES
protocol.com

Nintendo’s nostalgia play crosses a line with eShop closures

Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Tuesday, we’re discussing Nintendo’s controversial approach to classic games and digital distribution, the latest details in the Activision Blizzard lawsuit and the redemption arc of CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Xbox gamers can get up to 70% off titles like Cyberpunk 2077 in this epic sale

Whether you’re one of the lucky few who have managed to secure an elusive Xbox Series X or are in possession of any of the other consoles in the Microsoft range, you may be wanting to add some new games to your collection.Since 2013, the console has amassed a huge array of titles and now, you can snap up discounts on some of the company’s most popular titles.For a limited time only, the Xbox Store is offering up to 70 per cent off bestselling titles – from fan-favourite franchises to AAA epics and indie origin games.Among the stellar savings up...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

NieR: Automata Is Getting Its Own Anime

It seems all the rumors were true, NeiR fans. After reports surfaced earlier this year, the team behind NeiR has confirmed its plans to transition the IP into the world of anime. It has been confirmed that NeiR: Automata is getting its own anime, and we've been given a small taste of what the series will look like.
COMICS
CNET

Nintendo to Close Wii U, 3DS Digital Stores in 2023

If you want to download digital games to your Nintendo Wii U or 3DS, don't put it off too long. Nintendo revealed Tuesday that you'll no longer be able to make purchases for these devices in its eShops starting in "late March 2023." You also will no longer be able...
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

'Street Fighter 6' Trailer Teases a Bigger Roster Than Ever Before

Capcom recently revealed a new trailer for the next addition in one of their biggest franchises yet: Street Fighter 6. The new game, currently in development, was teased in a trailer dropped after a mysterious countdown, and while it doesn't show much, the footage teases a fight between Ryu and new fighter Luke, including their designs and updated graphics.
VIDEO GAMES
Creative Bloq

The best Xbox Series X games in 2022

The best Xbox Series X games push Microsoft's console to its limits and offer a fresh new gaming experience for solo and multiple players. Xbox Series X is the most powerful of Microsoft's new consoles (the Series S has diminished processing power and lacks a disc drive) and as such you'll want to play the best games on it.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy