ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

CrossfireX Review

By Alex Santa Maria
techraptor.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's rare that a major video game release gives off the same vibes as a direct to video Bruce Willis film, but that describes CrossfireX to a tee. An FPS that gained fame in China before arriving on US shores, CrossfireX has generic gameplay, braindead AI, and baffling design decisions that...

techraptor.net

Comments / 0

Related
PC Gamer

Total War: Warhammer 3's first hotfix should arrive this week

Total War: Warhammer 3 released last week to a generally positive reception, though there have been some quibbles over its performance and stability. (The gods of Chaos really don't like when players alt-tab, it seems.) As Creative Assembly announced today, a series of hotfixes for various issues are on the way and the first is scheduled for this week, though with the caps-heavy caveat, "NOTE THAT THIS IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE based on NUMEROUS factors—some of which are out of our control".
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

CrossfireX campaign unavailable for Game Pass members on launch

CrossfireX just launched on Xbox Games Pass, but players on the subscription service are unable to access the Operation Catalyst content. The newly-released Xbox exclusive FPS, CrossfireX, launches simultaneously today across the Xbox Games Store and as part of Game Pass. However, subscribers to the streaming service have had issues entering one of the campaigns which is available and working as part of the Store release. Xbox is aware of the problem and says it is "close to resolving the issue."
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One#Video Game#Crossfirex Review
ComicBook

PS1 Exclusive RPG Re-Released for $15

A PlayStation exclusive RPG from yesteryear has been re-released, but not via the PS4 or the PS5. The PS1 was above all an RPG machine. The first PlayStation console saw the release of Final Fantasy VII, Suikoden, Chrono Trigger, and countless other classic RPGs. Of course, subsequent PlayStation machines have had their fair share of great role-playing games, but no PlayStation console is defined more by the RPGs it played than the PS1. Not every RPG on the PS1 populates the "Top 100 RPGs of All Time" list though. There was plenty of filler. One example of this filler was 1999's Shadow Madness, which was a PS1 exclusive when it was released and was a PS1 exclusive until yesterday when it came to PC, via Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

Diablo Immortal outlines major updates ahead of release

Following its latest closed beta, Diablo Immortal is set to undergo some more changes ahead of its launch. These include changes to the raid system, social mechanics, set items, and more. More information on the game is set to come in the future. Ahead of its release later this year,...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
China
NME

‘Dying Light 2’ appears to have a ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ easter egg weapon

Dying Light 2: Stay Human features a weapon that seems to be a reference to Cyberpunk 2077. A weapon found in Dying Light 2 called the Cyberhands 2177, a pair of special knuckle dusters, seems to be an easter egg that references a weapon in Cyberpunk 2077 called the Mantis Blades. The Mantis Blades were a body mod players could install in Cyberpunk that allowed V to slice at enemies with melee attacks. In Dying Light 2 you don’t get anything so fancy, so the Cyberhands 2177 are essentially just two blades attached to a pair of gloves.
VIDEO GAMES
411mania.com

Lost Ark (PC) Review

I’ll be honest, Lost Ark is a big game. It has a lot of systems and stuff going on, so much so that I’ve still not even scratched the surface of this game. Suffice it to say that if see screenshots or videos of this game and think it’s just a Diablo-like game, you’re in for a big, big surprise.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Now or Never Board Game, Sequel to Near and Far, Announced

Now or Never, the sequel to the popular board game Near and Far, has been announced by Red Raven Games. The new asymmetrical board game is the third in the Arzium Storybook Series by Ryan Laukat and Red Raven Games and takes place hundreds of years after Near and Far. In Now or Never, players will attempt to rebuild their ancestral home after a twenty-year exile due to strange monsters emerging from a crystal meteorite that crashed nearby. Now or Never combines economics gameplay with exploration, as players build up their section of the village to gain resources and coins. Those coins can be spent on specialists that can help the character in different ways, or on building up the village that in turn generates more resources for the players. Each of the four characters in the game have different abilities, and spend their turn exploring the map, fighting monsters, and trying to rescue villagers and return them to their village. You can check out an extended trailer and explanation about the game in the video below:
HOBBIES
ClutchPoints

Horizon Forbidden West Release Date revealed at Gamescom 2021

Horizon Forbidden West finally gets a release date after delays. Horizon Forbidden West is the Horizon Zero Dawn sequel, and we finally got an exact release date at Gamescom 2021. Now, we’re just a couple of days away from the game’s release. Here is when you can back into this amazing world and adventure as Aloy fighting big mechanical beasts in Horzion Forbidden West.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS2 Shooter Stealth-Released on PS5

A new game has been stealth-released on the PS5 and it's one PlayStation fans may have played on the PS2. The PlayStation 2 is held by many as the best PlayStation console to date. A part of the sixth generation of consoles, the PS2 is the best-selling console of all time. This is partially because many households bought the console as a DVD player, but it didn't sell 155 million units on this alone. It also saw the birth of many of gaming's greatest series, such as Kingdom Hearts, God of War, Devil May Cry, Ratchet & Clank, and Jax and Daxter. Meanwhile, new games in series like Final Fantasy and Metal Gear Solid were exclusive to the console. In fact, the best-selling game on the console, GTA San Andreas, was exclusive to the PS2 when it was first released. Not everything that released during this era was legendary though. There were also games like Bloodrayne and Bloodrayne 2, which had their fans, but not to the same extent. That said, it's this pair of games that were stealth-released on the PS5 today.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Moonfall Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Critic reviews for Roland Emmerich's disaster film Moonfall have started to come in, which means the Rotten Tomatoes score is also available. Over 100 reviews have been posted on the review aggregate site, with Moonfall currently sitting at 43% on the Tomatometer as of this writing. That puts Moonfall in the Rotten category, with the critics consensus talking up viewers' "tolerance for B-movie cheese." As the title of the film dictates, the plot centers on a mysterious force knocking the moon towards Earth, with NASA left with a short amount of time to prevent it from happening.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Elden Ring Review: An Ambitious Evolution

If FromSoftware's past games are considered individual successes, Elden Ring feels like the developer's "Greatest Hits" collection. It plays like a culmination of every smart idea FromSoftware has had throughout its grueling games while still finding ways to build on the opaque experience the studio's crafted over the years. The half-jokes referring to it as "Dark Souls 4" weren't far off, but it manages to be much more than that, too.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Elden Ring’ review: Miyazaki’s masterpiece exceeds every expectation

When you take your first, nervous steps into Elden Ring and take stock of your surroundings, it’s hard not to imagine the last three years as an imagined fever dream. Far from the vast open-world environment that was promised, your journey begins in a cramped, subterranean cavern. There’s no horse, no breathtaking views – just you, your sword, and the gloom. As you approach the cave’s hefty stone door, you get the sense that something’s about to change, that something special is within touching distance. Stepping through that door, I felt all of this and more. My expectations were higher than ever, and I still had no idea that Elden Ring was about to shatter every single one.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

QuestCraft makes Minecraft: Java Edition playable on Quest 2

Minecraft VR has been available on Oculus headsets since 2016, but Microsoft's official app is based upon the Bedrock edition of Minecraft. The PC-exclusive Java edition of Minecraft, which still has a heavy user-base, has yet to receive any official VR treatment. Step forward QuestCraft, a newly released mod that...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Update 1.89: Full Patch Notes Details

Respawn have deployed a small hotfix update for Apex Legends. Here's everything that's been modified in update 1.89. Respawn Entertainment have pushed out a new update for Apex Legends. While this latest hotfix might not contain the huge amount of fixes that players were hoping to see, they'll certainly go a long way to keep things running smoothly. This latest update sees fixes for Bloodhound's Prestige Skin challenges as well as the pricing in the Arenas and the long-awaited leaving penalty for the Control LTM.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy