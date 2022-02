LeBron James is one of the greatest NBA players of all time, and his longevity is unprecedented. The King has played 19 straight seasons at an elite level, never averaging under 20 PPG. A 6’8” powerhouse with the greatest all-around skill set ever, James is doing things nobody could have ever expected. There is no wonder why James is deeply involved in the GOAT debate, a conversation that includes Michael Jordan and Bill Russell among others. LeBron is simply a one-of-a-kind athlete, and his resume will likely stand the test of time.

