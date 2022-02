The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said two men are now in custody for separate assault cases involving women in the Walmart located in Washington Square Plaza. On Feb 21 just after 3:30 p.m. a woman told deputies she was in the women’s restroom at the front of the store and noticed a man, with his young daughter, using the handicapped stall of the women’s restroom. Then said that as she was exiting the restroom the man grabbed her behind.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA ・ 13 HOURS AGO