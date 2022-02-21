ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Street Fighter 6 officially announced by Capcom

By Steve Vegvari
mobilesyrup.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing several months of rumours, Capcom has officially announced Street Fighter 6. Capcom previously launched a countdown, ticking down until around midnight earlier today. Upon the countdown reaching its conclusion, the developer revealed that Street Fighter would be continuing with a new entry into the franchise. The teaser trailer...

mobilesyrup.com

Tom's Hardware

Rockstar Confirms GTA 6, Xbox Series X and PS5 GTA 5 Launch Revealed

To say that Grand Theft Auto is a cultural phenomenon may be the best way to describe the immensity of the franchise Rockstar Games has on its hands. And today, via a community update, Rockstar finally confirmed what many gamers have been anticipating for a long time: that Grand Theft Auto 6 is indeed in "active development." According to Rockstar, development on the game is "well underway." It may be hard to imagine, but it's been eight years since the previous entry's initial release.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Cyberpunk 2077 next-gen update goes live, here’s what’s included in patch 1.5

Cyberpunk 2077’s next-gen update is finally here, developer CD Projekt Red announced Tuesday. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X-optimized versions of the sci-fi action-RPG are now available as part of the new patch 1.5 for Cyberpunk 2077, which also includes updates for the existing versions of the game on Google Stadia, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Free PlayStation Plus Game Revealed Early

A new free PlayStation Plus game has been revealed early. PS Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 still don't know what March's free PlayStation Plus games lineup will be, and Sony won't correct this until later in the month. Typically, it reveals the next month's free PS Plus games in the final week of the current month. So, PlayStation Plus subscribers have a little while to wait. That said, in the meantime, we can relay word of one free of the games PS Plus subscribers will get in March.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Xbox One#Playstation#Capcom Source
PC Gamer

Street Fighter 6 is coming, with incredibly detailed toes

At the season final of the Capcom Pro Tour, and following a week-long teaser campaign, Capcom finally announced Street Fighter 6. This year marks the 35th anniversary of the greatest fighting game series in history (sorry Mortal Kombat fans) and six years since the release of Street Fighter 5, one of the more divisive entries after the almost universally beloved Street Fighter 4.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Nintendo 3DS and Wii U online shops to close in 2023

Nintendo has announced that the online shopping components of the 3DS and Wii U will be closing in early 2023. This means that as of “late March 2023” Nintendo eShop purchases for downloadable games, free demos and more will not be available. Other services will be winding down...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Resident Evil Outbreak art has a prettier alligator and people think a remaster is on the way

The Resident Evil website has been updated and now features upgraded models of characters from Resident Evil Outbreak, fuelling remaster rumors. As spotted by Alex Aniel on Twitter, Capcom has updated the Resident Evil Biohazard Portal on its website, adding new assets, screenshots, and descriptions to the history page for Resident Evil Code: Veronica, Outbreak, and Outbreak File 2.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Netflix is making a BioShock movie

A decade after Ken Levine personally pulled the plug on Gore Verbinski's grand ambitions, the wheels are once again turning on a BioShock movie. Netflix announced today that it's signed a deal with Take-Two Interactive "to produce a film adaptation of the renowned video game franchise." "Netflix is among the...
VIDEO GAMES
aiptcomics

March 2022 PlayStation Plus games announced

Sony has announced the new slate of games PlayStation Plus members will be able to download in March, and this time around, it includes four titles: Ark: Survival Evolved (PS4), Team Sonic Racing (PS4), Ghostrunner (PS5), and a “bonus” game in the online mode of Ghost of Tsushima, dubbed Legends (PS5 and PS4). These games will all be available to download starting Tuesday, March 1.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Horizon Forbidden West Release Date revealed at Gamescom 2021

Horizon Forbidden West finally gets a release date after delays. Horizon Forbidden West is the Horizon Zero Dawn sequel, and we finally got an exact release date at Gamescom 2021. Now, we’re just a couple of days away from the game’s release. Here is when you can back into this amazing world and adventure as Aloy fighting big mechanical beasts in Horzion Forbidden West.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS2 Shooter Stealth-Released on PS5

A new game has been stealth-released on the PS5 and it's one PlayStation fans may have played on the PS2. The PlayStation 2 is held by many as the best PlayStation console to date. A part of the sixth generation of consoles, the PS2 is the best-selling console of all time. This is partially because many households bought the console as a DVD player, but it didn't sell 155 million units on this alone. It also saw the birth of many of gaming's greatest series, such as Kingdom Hearts, God of War, Devil May Cry, Ratchet & Clank, and Jax and Daxter. Meanwhile, new games in series like Final Fantasy and Metal Gear Solid were exclusive to the console. In fact, the best-selling game on the console, GTA San Andreas, was exclusive to the PS2 when it was first released. Not everything that released during this era was legendary though. There were also games like Bloodrayne and Bloodrayne 2, which had their fans, but not to the same extent. That said, it's this pair of games that were stealth-released on the PS5 today.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Street Fighter 6 Logo Draws Comparisons to Stock Image

Street Fighter 6's recently revealed logo has had a rough go of it. Not only have many fans reacted negatively to the change in aesthetic from previous series logos, but it now appears the logo bears a striking resemblance to an Adobe Stock image. Ars Technica creative director and self-proclaimed...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Megami Tensei spinoff Soul Hackers 2 is coming to Steam at release

The ever-popular Shin Megami Tensei series of games has a new spinoff coming, Soul Hackers 2. The JRPG will hit Steam and a bunch of consoles on August 26, 2022. It'll follow the story of a war between two factions of devil summoners, the Yagaratsu and the Phantom Society, and two supernatural beings that enter the human world to intervene in that war to avert an apocalypse.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Ubisoft to release Skull & Bones, Avatar game by April 2023

In a report of its third-quarter sales, Ubisoft revealed that it’s planning to release numerous highly awaited games over the course of its next fiscal year. Through the company’s fiscal year 2023, which begins in April 2022 and ends in April 2023, it plans to release Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and the long-beleaguered Skull & Bones.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

NieR: Automata Is Getting Its Own Anime

It seems all the rumors were true, NeiR fans. After reports surfaced earlier this year, the team behind NeiR has confirmed its plans to transition the IP into the world of anime. It has been confirmed that NeiR: Automata is getting its own anime, and we've been given a small taste of what the series will look like.
COMICS
Collider

'Street Fighter 6' Trailer Teases a Bigger Roster Than Ever Before

Capcom recently revealed a new trailer for the next addition in one of their biggest franchises yet: Street Fighter 6. The new game, currently in development, was teased in a trailer dropped after a mysterious countdown, and while it doesn't show much, the footage teases a fight between Ryu and new fighter Luke, including their designs and updated graphics.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Fall Guys developer is currently "finalizing" Xbox and Switch versions

Fall Guys developer Mediatonic has revealed it is currently "finalising" the Xbox and Nintendo Switch versions of the game. In the most recent Fall Guys mid-season update post, the developer said: "We know that news regarding Fall Guys on Nintendo Switch and Xbox is highly anticipated. We're finalizing development, and though it isn't within this update, it’s still coming."
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

Sony Finally Reveals What the PlayStation VR2 Looks Like

PS VR fans have been on the edge of their seats while waiting for the first look at Sony's new PS VR2 headset and VR2 Sense controller. Released in Q4 2016, the original PS VR disappointed many PS4 owners since it couldn't be used without additional adapters and controllers. Now...
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

The Best PSP Games That Made the PlayStation Portable One of Our Favorite Consoles

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Poor PSP. But, do not lament that we have lost this wonderful gaming console. Instead, simply be happy that we ever had it at all. With all of the incredible games on this strange little handheld, picking the best PSP games could be tricky, but thankfully, we’ve gone ahead and done it for you. It’s been a long time since the PSP was in production, but it doesn’t mean you can’t pick up new...
VIDEO GAMES

