Changing the game. Being the only Black NASCAR star comes with both incredible success and high-profile controversy — just ask Bubba Wallace. The professional stock racer, 27, whose real name is Darrell Wallace Jr., rose to prominence during the 2020 season after successfully campaigning to have the Confederate flag banned from all NASCAR events. “No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race,” he told CNN in June 2020 after unveiling a Black Lives Matter paint scheme on his car. “It starts with Confederate flags. Get them out of here. They have no place for them.”

