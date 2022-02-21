PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A two-vehicle crash caused Highway 96 and Highway 50 to shut down in both directions near mile marker 330 on Monday morning in Pueblo. Officials say alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

At 7:08 a.m., a man in a car was driving eastbound to Avondale as a semi-truck was traveling westbound toward Pueblo. Colorado State Patrol says the man in the car drove across the median and struck the semi-truck head-on which caused the semi-truck to catch fire.

Officials say the semi-truck driver was reported to be okay. The driver of the passenger car suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to a Colorado Springs hospital.

State Patrol is working to determine whether the driver of the passenger car was under the influence.

Drivers should expect traffic delays in the area.

Alternative routes

Use CO-209 between Highway 50 and CO-96 for drivers east of the accident

Use CO-442 for drivers west of the accident

The post Crash causes Highway 96/50 to shut down appeared first on KRDO .