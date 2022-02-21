ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crash causes Highway 96/50 to shut down

By KRDO News
 2 days ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A two-vehicle crash caused Highway 96 and Highway 50 to shut down in both directions near mile marker 330 on Monday morning in Pueblo. Officials say alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

At 7:08 a.m., a man in a car was driving eastbound to Avondale as a semi-truck was traveling westbound toward Pueblo. Colorado State Patrol says the man in the car drove across the median and struck the semi-truck head-on which caused the semi-truck to catch fire.

Officials say the semi-truck driver was reported to be okay. The driver of the passenger car suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to a Colorado Springs hospital.

State Patrol is working to determine whether the driver of the passenger car was under the influence.

Drivers should expect traffic delays in the area.

Alternative routes

  • Use CO-209 between Highway 50 and CO-96 for drivers east of the accident
  • Use CO-442 for drivers west of the accident

The post Crash causes Highway 96/50 to shut down appeared first on KRDO .

KRDO News Channel 13

Dangerous road conditions: Cars rollover and spin out on I-25 in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Dangerous road conditions persist along I-25 in Colorado Springs on Tuesday. Drivers experienced a messy morning commute, especially in the Fountain, Fort Carson, and Security-Widefield areas. KRDO crews saw one car roll over on I-25 Southbound near Highway 16. The driver was transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation. The post Dangerous road conditions: Cars rollover and spin out on I-25 in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

On the Lookout: hit-and-run; convenience store robbery; garage theft

EL PASO COUNTY (KRDO) -- Investigators are hoping a few blurry photos will trigger the memory of eyewitnesses, who can help solve a hit-and-run crime against a pedestrian. The incident happened Sunday, January 16th, at 6:14 p.m., near East Bijou Street and Union Boulevard, just east of downtown Colorado Springs. Hit and run suspect vehicle The post On the Lookout: hit-and-run; convenience store robbery; garage theft appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

$50,000 in damages at car dealership, driver arrested for DUI

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 24-year-old, Austin Luke, has been arrested for DUI. He allegedly crashed into several parked cars at a dealership near Memorial Park early Sunday morning. The accident happened at Carz4U, a used car dealership, on Pikes Peak Avenue in Colorado Springs. The owner of Carz4U says four cars are totaled. One The post $50,000 in damages at car dealership, driver arrested for DUI appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo police arrests woman caught stealing trailer

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo police have arrested the woman along with other people who were caught stealing a large trailer on Sunday. On Sunday, Feb. 20, at around 11 a.m. Pueblo police say they received a report of a 2021 Chevy Silverado with a 18-foot trailer was stolen from a residence. The anti-theft navigation The post Pueblo police arrests woman caught stealing trailer appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office search for man accused of robbery and identity theft

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of robbing and assaulting a woman at a convenience store in unincorporated El Paso County. On Feb. 19, a woman reported to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Dispatch she was robbed of her purse and assaulted The post El Paso County Sheriff’s Office search for man accused of robbery and identity theft appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Identity of man found dead in Pueblo home released

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, the Pueblo County Coroner's Office identified the man found dead inside a house on Pueblo's northside. On Feb. 17, police responded to reports a body was found in a house in the 2600 block of Court Street. Hours later, the Pueblo Police Department confirmed they were investigating this as a The post Identity of man found dead in Pueblo home released appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Man arrested after police locate stolen truck at Rodeway Inn in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was arrested late Sunday night after two officers located a stolen white truck in the parking lot of Rodeway Inn in Pueblo. Pueblo police say at around 11:30 p.m., Officer Griffiths and Officer Brown were on duty just before they found the 2004 Ford F-250 truck parked in the The post Man arrested after police locate stolen truck at Rodeway Inn in Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Family of missing Teller County woman fears for her safety

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Nearly a year since a mother of six from Divide was first reported missing to authorities, the family is speaking out to 13 Investigates.   According to a post to the Teller County Sheriff's Office Facebook page Wednesday morning, Dava Charlene Leonard was last seen on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, The post Family of missing Teller County woman fears for her safety appeared first on KRDO.
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

