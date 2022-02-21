ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savvy entrepreneur prepares to launch chic WASHABLE rugs for your home that will withstand even the toughest of stains

By Matilda Rudd
 4 days ago

An Australian entrepreneur is preparing to launch her range of chic washable rugs with 'stainvincible technology' that can be laid out in any room to enhance the surroundings.

Alexandra Tanya Weller, 36, is the co-founder of Miss Amara, which she launched alongside her husband in 2014 in a bid to make rugs 'fun' and show off their transformative qualities when it comes to decorating your home.

'Back then the rug market was so stagnant and either went with the perpetual closing down narrative (hello we're not stupid) or the Aladdin on his magic carpet ride,' she told FEMAIL.

'Rugs are so much more fun than that and interior designers will tell you that bar renovations, a rug is the quickest and easiest way to totally transform the look of your space.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32XZg0_0eKmhvG900
Alexandra Tanya Weller, 36, is the co-founder of Miss Amara , which she launched alongside her husband in 2014 in a bid to make rugs 'fun'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bvTwr_0eKmhvG900
It's not unusual for Miss Amara collections to sell out on the same day they launch and the Tumblelux washables (pictured) are shaping up to be the most highly anticipated yet

'It's just that sometimes we need a bit of help, because buying something that big can be scary.'

It's not unusual for Miss Amara collections to sell out on the same day they launch and the Tumblelux washables are shaping up to be the most highly anticipated yet.

'A sell out would be amazing and is insanely gratifying to know that you are creating products that your customers love,' Ms Weller said.

While there are other 'washables' on the market, Miss Weller felt as though they always had to compromise on either texture, design or pile height.

'We wanted to make sure we only released a washable rug when we knew we were doing it right. No exceptions, no compromise - what we landed on is a product that is super luxe, non shed, gorgeous, stainvincible, foldable, stackable and storable, all with a built in underlay,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yjFqR_0eKmhvG900
'A sell out would be amazing and is insanely gratifying to know that you are creating products that your customers love,' Ms Weller said

How to style your room with a rug:

Every home is different but I think the best thing to think about is think about your rugs as a means to create 'zones' in your home.

So you want the family to gather and commune in the tv/lounge room, choose a large luxe rug you can lie and sprawl over - I've had many customers tell me this has changed the way they use the spaces in their home.

How do you want the space to feel? Recently I redecorated my bedroom and decided that I wanted my bedroom to instantly feel like a retreat.

So I opted for the largest rug the room could take, a high pile luxe wool berber and every time I wake up and sink my feet into the pile I get all those luxury retreat feels.

A tip for your dining room is to choose something flat, as this space you're always going to be dragging furniture and chairs across the surface of your rug.

So durability is a consideration, as well as crumb picking out of something shaggy or high pile doesn't sound like my idea of fun!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RyRh6_0eKmhvG900
The fibres on the rug won't absorb a stain straight away, so if you can tackle it quickly there won't be any residue to speak of

The fibres on the rug won't absorb a stain straight away, so if you can tackle it quickly there won't be any residue to speak of.

And if you can't, a quick rinse through the washing machine will make it look as good as new.

Ms Weller recommends giving your rugs a light vacuum two or three times a week to extend its life cycle, as dirt and dust can settle into it over time.

Similarly don't neglect the bottom of your rug and where possible purchase an underlay.

'This is going to stop any slipping or buckling (particularly if you have little toes running across the surface) and will stop dirt or dust penetrating the underside,' she said.

