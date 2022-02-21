FCP Field Producers: A How-To Guide for Delivery to Editors on AVID/Premiere/Resolve

Telephoto lenses have a unique charm in landscape photography. How does the new Sony G Master telephoto zoom affect the way you shoot?. Telephoto lenses have always been part of my must-haves when it comes to shooting landscapes and cityscapes. They have always allowed me to find unique views that wouldn’t be so obvious with a wide angle lens. Especially since the pandemic started and mobility has been limited, telephoto lenses have allowed me to find distant subjects from whatever vantage point I can access. The extended range can be a huge help in achieving framing and isolation that wider lenses can’t, and in any wide open space, a telephoto lens expands the possibilities of what you can do in terms of isolating subjects and emphasizing beautiful patterns.

