FCP Field Producers: A How-To Guide for Delivery to Editors on AVID/Premiere/Resolve

By Tom Wolsky
fcp.co
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this new video from the 2021 FCP Global Summit, Cirina Catania runs through the steps of how to get your FCPX cut into other NLEs. Cirina really needs no introduction, she possesses a great knowledge of filmmaking and has written, shot and directed many projects. She was also the co-founder...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#How To#Amazon Kindle#Amazon Black Friday#Fcp Field Producers#Fcpx#Owc Radio Podcast#Post House#Nle#Idustrial Revolution#Smiths
