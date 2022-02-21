ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 NFL draft: Jets land pair of defensive playmakers in Draft Wire's latest 3-round mock

By Tyler Calvaruso
 2 days ago
Robert Saleh’s first season as Jets head coach featured some steps in the right direction, but New York still finished dead last in the AFC East and concluded 2021 without a single win in divisional play.

The good news for the Jets is that hope always springs eternal during the offseason. Free agency and the draft are prime opportunities to add talent and New York is positioned to do just that in this year’s draft. Gang Green currently owns two top 10 picks at Nos. 4 and 10, giving Joe Douglas the chance to land two potentially elite talents to serve as centerpieces for his rebuild.

In its latest mock, Draft Wire has the Jets landing a trio of defensive playmakers with their first three picks before turning their attention to getting Zach Wilson some protection and circling back to defense in the third round. Let’s take a closer look at who Draft Wire has the Jets picking during the first two days of the 2022 NFL draft.

Round 1, Pick 4: Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux

Syndication: The Register-Guard

Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson played his way to New York as a Heisman Trophy candidate and dominated off the edge in 2021, but the fact remains that Thibodeaux has the highest upside of any defensive end in this year’s draft. The California native is a freak of nature at 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds and finished with 49 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and seven sacks despite playing banged up this past season. Thibodeaux has the potential to be the kind of pass rusher that takes Jeff Ulbrich’s defense to the next level.

Round 1, Pick 10 (via SEA): Cincinnati CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner

Syndication: The Enquirer

Gardner was a big reason why Cincinnati became the first Group of 5 program to make the College Football Playoff this past season. He is a long and physical cornerback at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds and has the ability to play in press-man coverage and zone coverage. Gardner is the kind of cornerback Saleh built his defense around in San Francisco and would be a welcomed addition to the Jets secondary.

Round 2, Pick 35: Penn State S Jaquan Brisker

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets need a safety with Marcus Maye set to hit free agency and Brisker is a fit in New York’s defense. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Brisker accounted for 63 tackles, five pass breakups and two interceptions on the back end of Penn State’s secondary in 2021.

Round 2, Pick 39 (via CAR): Central Michigan OT Bernhard Raimann

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Raimann boosted his draft stock with a strong showing at the Senior Bowl and he is now in play to go off the board early in the second round. New York’s coaching staff worked with Raimann in Mobile, which could add a level of intrigue to the first-team All-MAC and second-team All-American offensive tackle.

Round 3, Pick 69: Penn State LB Brandon Smith

Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Penn State routinely produces high-caliber linebackers and Smith is next in line to make an impact in the NFL. Smith posted 81 tackles and two sacks this past season and also showed his ability to cover, deflecting five passes. The 6-foot-3, 241-pound inside linebacker would be a worthy running mate for C.J. Mosley.

