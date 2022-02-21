Some Early Montana Snow Totals, 11 Inches Near Livingston
By Aaron Flint
We knew we had some big snow coming here in Montana on Sunday morning. By Sunday night we were already getting hit. I broke out my snow blower around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday night, and by the time I finished- it looked like I hadn't even moved any snow....
When I left my house this morning to come into the studio, it was -20 degrees. Car batteries do not produce as much power during cold weather because it inhibits the chemical reaction inside the battery. If you are struggling to start your car in these harsh Montana winters you can usually turn the key a few times to warm up the battery and the ignition, but what happens when you have a push-to-start vehicle? Here's what I found out from personal experience.
Everyone in Billings is struggling around a snowstorm that is still dropping snow all over the place. Expected snowfall is predicted around 8 to 12 inches, so it's important to be able to find the best way around in this weather. Luckily, the City of Billings Public Works department is already working toward getting the roads plowed and commuters to work and home safely. Here's their full schedule.
If you stepped outside last night to let the dogs out or if you are a night owl/early riser you may have been stunned by the brilliant beams of light that seemed to come from space. Your imagination might think "aliens.. yep, they're finally coming", but the actual reason is easily explainable by science.
Even with a total state population of little more than a million people, Montana's state park system had more than 3.4 million visitors last year, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) annual report. But it wasn't a record. 2020 Montana State Park Visitors. The first year of the...
Got family or friends looking to visit this summer? Do they need a place to stay? Why not let them know about this little spot near Superior? It is quite possibly the most expensive Airbnb in western Montana (if not the entire state.) But, if money is not an issue, then why not secure an entire Montana ranch for a week or two?
When it comes to chowing down on delicious meats I like to keep it simple. I'm a straight-up beef, pork, and chicken guy. I just can't get into anything outside of that. I think it's a mental thing. I had a bison burger once at my sister's request and I made it through but it was a bit of a chore. Now, if you would have served me that same burger blindfolded and told me it was beef I probably wouldn't have thought twice while telling you it was amazing. As I said, I think it's all mental. But if you're a little more adventurous than me when it comes to your diet, you might be interested in a pretty cool recent addition to Costco's lineup of products.
Montana has a lot of great fishing, no doubt about it. From the blue-ribbon trout streams in the mountains to the non-stop action on the Big Horn, to the monster walleye hiding in the depths of Fort Peck, anglers in Big Sky Country have thousands of great spots to chase their favorite fish. Obviously, we lack really big ocean fish like halibut, which can only be found in the sea.
When the weather turns cold like it did this week, it seems like it's a popular time to start cooking. Lots of people head to the kitchen to start warming up the house and warming up their bellies. Baking seems to move up a notch on the priority list and...
The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) has released an update on the U.S. 212 roadway project from Red Lodge to Roberts, and from Roberts to Boyd. According to the press release, MDT "remains in a similar place" compared to last month regarding the Red Lodge to Roberts portion of the project, with right-of-way agreements still being worked on with neighbors.
I asked Forrie Smith what they have coming up for him in season 5 of Yellowstone, especially after the whoopin' they put on him in season 4. Forrie Smith plays the popular character "Lloyd" on the hit TV show Yellowstone. He says Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan told him he is "turning up the heat" in season 5.
Don't get used to the mild temperatures we're expecting to start the Magic City weekend, because by Sunday (2/20) the weather around Yellowstone County will be drastically different. According to the National Weather Service, we'll be in the upper 40's in Billings today (Friday) with a chance of rain, then...
For many folks, when you think of earthquakes, you think of California. According to the United States Geological Survey, there are right around 10 thousand earthquakes in southern California each year, with most of them being small enough that they're not noticed by people. However, Montana has its share of earthquakes as well.
It was only about six weeks ago that we shared the news of two snowmobilers losing their lives in a Montana avalanche. There was more sad news released Sunday, when Associated Press reported that, despite intense rescue and resuscitation efforts, another snowmobiler was killed when an avalanche swept him downhill and into some trees. The avalanche occurred in the Lionhead area west of West Yellowstone, Montana. As we post this, the name nor hometown of the victim had been released.
