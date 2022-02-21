ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Advisory: Freezing Rain Headed For Mid-Michigan

By B-Ray
 2 days ago
Michigan is the king of terrible weather and the next few days are gonna deliver for a good chunk of mid-Michigan with freezing rain. Reports are saying that you should expect half an inch of ice on the roads for tomorrow and Wednesday night. A...

Should Michigan Semi Trucks Be Ticketed For Not Clearing Off Snow?

I saw a post the other day and it had me wondering how truck drivers are expected to do something that's simple for us but a workout for them. Recently a semi truck driver was pulled in by the Department of Transportation for having snow on his roof in access of close to if not more than 2 feet, fined, and then was charged for snow removal. Now, the 2 feet of snow on his roof is seriously dangerous and could have caused an accident, or at worse a pile up. But should it be THEIR responsibility?
More Michigan Main Streets, Early 1900s

Not in this case though...this is Main Street Michigan. A while back I presented a photo gallery of fifty old photos depicting various Main Street scenes throughout Michigan...and I figure, why not do another one? There are still plenty more to show. Of course every community, village, town, burg, and...
Abandoned Trailer Site in Northern Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Creepy, cool, dangerous, exhilarating, mysterious, secretive.....those terms pretty much describe the feeling of coming across something abandoned. While lower Michigan definitely has it's share of deserted places, the ones in northern Michigan have a certain air of mystery. Sometimes you can almost sense the spirits of those who once lived in and roamed these places.
