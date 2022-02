"Street style" is the term for getting out into the real world and recording what people are wearing. A video series done by YouTubers Kofi McCalla (aka The Unknown Vlog), for example, focuses on a single host surveying a city: He simply asks the city-dwellers, "What are you wearing today?" and the subjects respond with refreshing honesty. On Watching New York, a street style Instagram page, photographer Johnny Cirillo captures people on their way to work or the grocery store. But sipped between the stills of skinny models sporting high-end designer goods are images of everyday people revealing thrifted, found and inherited items: Cowboy boots fashioned into roller blades; a hat a friend mended for them.

