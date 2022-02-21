ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Married At First Sight's heartbroken bride Holly Greenstein slams Andrew Davis for wasting her time in blistering interview following his dramatic exit: 'He wrote me off from day one'

By Kristy Johnson
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Their turbulent relationship came to a dramatic end last week when Andrew Davis quit Married At First Sight after yet another blow-up.

And bride Holly Greenstein, 36, slammed her Texas-born groom, 39, for not being honest with her from the start in an interview with 9Entertainment on Sunday.

'Andrew admitted that he wrote me off from day one and that was really evident and really clear,' she said.

'He wrote me off from day one': Married At First Sight's Holly Greenstein (pictured) slammed Andrew Davis for wasting her time in an explosive interview on Sunday

'I didn't offer him the instant validation that he was used to. You know, I'm a strong woman and I think validation should be earned,' the cinema manager continued.

Reflecting on their time together on MAFS, Holly suggested it would have been 'nice' for Andrew to 'have just been honest and said, "Holly, I'm just not that into you, let's just try and be friends and be amicable".'

On Sunday's episode, Holly broke down in tears during an emotional commitment ceremony after Andrew walked out of the last dinner party and never returned.

'I actually wrote something down,' she said through tears as she addressed her co-stars, while sitting alone on the couch.

Turbulent relationship: Reflecting on their time together on MAFS, Holly suggested it would have been 'nice' for Andrew (pictured) to 'have just been honest and said, "Holly, I'm just not that into you, let's just try and be friends and be amicable"' 
Not happy: On Sunday night's episode, Holly broke down in tears during an emotional commitment ceremony

'Not long ago we were all single people in a room going to extreme lengths to find love. I worked hard to show you all who I was, to show you respect and courtesy.'

'I wanted to be your friend and support you through this, but you all very quickly forgot what it was like walking in alone and single into a room full of couples not feeling like enough,' she added.

'I had been alone this entire journey and I came into the room hoping for support I hope I earned and I walked in the villain.'

Heartbroken: The cinema manager was forced to sit on the couch by herself after Andrew walked out of the last dinner party 
Emotional: 'I wanted to be your friend and support you through this, but you all very quickly forgot what it was like walking in alone and single into a room not feeling like enough,' she said to her co-stars
Shattered: 'I had been alone this entire journey and I came into the room hoping for support I hope I earned and I walked in the villain,' Holly continued

Holly then explained she felt alone and an outsider.

'I got attacked and you couldn't see it, instead you judged me. This man went to such lengths to make me look bad when I walked into the room last night,' she said.

'You all felt assured that I didn't try hard enough and he needed another change.'

Divide: Holly's speech quickly prompted a fiery debate between the couples as to who was really at fault. Pictured: Selin Mengu and Anthony Cincotta
Having his say: 'Sorry Holly, I'm quickly going to jump in there,' Jackson Lonie (right) interrupted before adding that there was another side of the table that were willing to listen to Holly

'Andrew took my voice and he silenced me,' she continued before wiping a tear.

'This is my voice and believe me I am here to speak right now for the people in a relationship that have been silenced and who are not believed.'

Holly's speech quickly prompted a fiery debate between the couples as to who was really at fault in her relationship.

'Sorry Holly, I'm quickly going to jump in there,' Jackson Lonie interrupted before adding that there was another side of the table that were willing to listen to Holly.

Alone: 'I got attacked and you couldn't see it, instead you judged me. This man went to such lengths to make me look bad when I walked into the room last night,' she added
Friend: Selin cut in to quickly defend Holly, telling her co-stars 'Andrew came in and everybody listened to him and it was maybe because he came in before and he is a great speaker'

Selin Mengu cut in to quickly defend Holly, telling her co-stars 'Andrew came in and everybody listened to him and it was maybe because he came in before and he is a great speaker.'

'In my view she didn't get the benefit of the doubt,' Selin, 32, argued.

Jackson argued that Holly came in and ignored Andrew, to which she hit back: 'Did you not ask yourself why?' before telling her co-stars that they weren't being told the full story.

It comes after Andrew explained that he had 'requirements' in his mind about who he wants in his daughter's future and that Holly 'didn't fit that hole,' before he abruptly announced he was 'done' and quit the show.

Earlier: Andrew explained that he had 'requirements' in his mind about who he wants in his daughter's future and that Holly 'didn't fit that hole,' before he abruptly announced he was 'done' and quit the show

