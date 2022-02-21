ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Price Analysis: XAG/USD corrects from multi-week high, slides to $23.75-70 area

By Haresh Menghani
FXStreet.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSilver witnessed an intraday turnaround from the four-week high touched last week on Friday. The setup favours bullish traders and supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying. Sustained strength beyond the $24.00 mark is needed to confirm the near-term positive outlook. Silver continued with its struggle to find...

www.fxstreet.com

Reuters

LIVE MARKETS S&P 500: As traders tango, it's correction vs momentum

Feb 23 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. S&P 500: AS TRADERS TANGO, IT'S CORRECTION VS MOMENTUM (0900 EST/1400 GMT) The S&P 500 index (.SPX) ended Tuesday down 10.3% from its...
STOCKS
Fortune

Zillow: Our 2022 housing forecast is way off—home prices now set to spike 16%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Homebuyers got crushed last year as home prices soared at their highest clip on record. Housing economists saw that price growth—which peaked at a year-over-year rate of 20% last year—as simply unsustainable. Their economic models agreed: Among the seven forecast models reviewed by Fortune heading into 2022, every single one predicted home price growth would slow significantly this year.
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

The stock and bond markets have been roiled recently, and the public’s trust in the current administration’s handling of the economy was damaged by a remarkable surge in inflation. Prices of many household items are sharply increasing, and the price of fuel oil is soaring. The rise in consumer prices has been particularly surprising because, […]
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Rocket Companies stock drops toward record low after BofA analyst turns bearish

Shares of Rocket Companies Inc. RKT, -8.13% sank 7.3% toward a record low in midday trading Tuesday, after BofA Securities turned bearish on the mortgage financing company, citing concerns over the impact of a rising rate environment. Analyst Mihir Bhatia downgraded the stock to underperform from neutral and slashed the price target to $11 from $21. Bhatia said that while the company's "best-in-class" technology platform and strong retail franchise offers better margin protection than its peers, near-term results are likely to be hurt by the "hostile" market backdrop. Bhatia said refinancing of mortgages comprised 85% of origination volume during the first nine months of 2021, "and are likely headed meaningfully lower as higher rates dampen volumes." The yield on the 10-year Treasury note.
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

JPMorgan Upgrades Goodyear Tire & Rubber After Q4 Earnings, Stock Pullback

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT) plummeted more than 27% on Friday, after management guided to softer-than-expected performance in 2022, citing inflation. The stock tumbled despite the company reporting “solidly better” results for the fourth quarter, according to JPMorgan. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Analyst:...
BUSINESS
Gwinnett Daily Post

The Dow's top stock of 2021 is off to a rough start this year

Home Depot was the Dow's best-performing stock in 2021, soaring more than 55% thanks to strong demand from consumers in what was a red hot housing market. But shares are off to a bumpy start this year. Shares of Home Depot have fallen 24% because of fears about eventual rate...
STOCKS
ZDNet

RingCentral shares rise as Q4 results, forecast top expectations

Unified communications pioneer RingCentral this afternoon reported Q4 revenue and profit that both topped Wall Street's expectations. The outlook for the quarter, and the full year, were higher as well. The report sent RingCentral shares up slightly in late trading. CEO and founder Vlad Shmunis remarked called the results, "outstanding,"...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Outsider.com

Harley-Davidson Posts Record-High Earnings, HOG Stock Surges

For a time, it looked like Harley Davidson was on track to fail. Over the past few years, their sales and stocks took serious hits. However, earlier this week, the iconic American motorcycle manufacturer posted its fourth-quarter earnings from 2021. These new numbers see the Milwaukee-based company enjoying the biggest profits in five years. They raced past what analysts and experts predicted. As a result, the company’s stock prices are on the rise. Furthermore, Harley expects to see even bigger earnings in the coming year.
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Dow Jones, Nasdaq, S&P 500 end higher on the back of materials

The stock market closed Tuesday's trading session at its high. The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) led +1.2%, followed by the Dow (DJI) +1% and S&P 500 (SP500) +0.8%. From a sector stance, Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:XLB) closed in the lead +1.5%, Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY) finished in second +1.4%, and Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) came in third +1.3%. While Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) was the lager -2.1%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bausch Health swings to a profit, while revenue and full-year outlook misses expectations

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. rallied 2.3% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the health care products company swung to fourth-quarter net income, while revenue and the full-year outlook fell shy of expectations. The company swung to net income of $69 million, or 19 cents a share, from a loss of $153 million, or 43 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted net income slipped to $463 million from $478 million, but the company did not provide adjusted earnings per share to compare with analyst expectations. Revenue fell 0.8% to $2.196 billion, missing the FactSet consensus of $2.207 billion, as Bausch and Lomb revenue rose 5.6% to $1.001 billion while Bausch Pharma revenue declined 5.6% to $1.195 billion. For 2022, the company expects revenue of $8.40 billion to $8.60 billion, below the FactSet consensus of $8.73 billion. The stock has lost 9.3% over the past three months through Tuesday, while the S&P 500 has declined 8.2%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Olympic Steel

In the current session, Olympic Steel Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) is trading at $24.67, after a 0.20% gain. Over the past month, the stock increased by 16.09%, and in the past year, by 28.76%. With performance like this, long-term shareholders are optimistic but others are more likely to look into the price-to-earnings ratio to see if the stock might be overvalued.
MARKETS
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

KBR (NYSE:KBR) stock increased by 8.63% to $47.07. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.7 million, which is 151.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
STOCKS

