Grieving fiancée of Sydney shark attack victim shares a touching photo of their engagement as friends tell all about their love story before he was killed by a 4.5m great white

The shattered fiancée of a dive instructor who was viciously mauled to death in shark attack at a Sydney beach has shared a touching photo of the day he proposed.

Simon Nellist, 35, was preparing for a charity ocean swim at Little Bay, in the city's east, last Wednesday afternoon when he was killed by a great white shark.

Jessie Ho, the 'love of his life' Jessie Ho, uploaded a photo on Sunday showing them together by the water in 2019.

Alongside the image, Ms Ho posted the date Mr Nellist asked her to be his wife - leading several friends to come forward to make comments about their love story.

The pair were supposed to marry in 2020, but had to postpone until the middle of this year due to the pandemic.

Daily Mail Australia understands their wedding was scheduled to take place in a matter of weeks.

Family members had been expecting to fly in for the nuptials - but are now tragically booking flights to attend his memorial service instead.

One friend of Ms Ho's said she loved the story of their engagement, adding that she wasn't surprised he popped the question.

'I love the story of the not-so-surprising surprise engagement,' she wrote. 'Simon was truly one of the good ones and I will miss him. '

Another friend said she admired the couple for persevering through a long-distance relationship.

'You guys were the love story that made me believe in long distance relationships and making each other grow in all the best ways,' she wrote.

'He'll be missed.'

Others share their condolences and spoke about their 'beautiful love story'.

'You guys crammed a thousand years of adventure into your time together - keep it going beautiful girl, I know you can. Love always,' one friend wrote.

Another said: 'What an amazing photo. Send all my love and energy your way and to all the loved ones who are dear to you both.'

Over the weekend, heartbroken friends revealed the expat, from Cornwall in the UK, had met Ms Ho not long after he went travelling in Australia six years ago.

Mr Nellist had finished a two year stint with the Royal Air Force and quickly fell in love with the wildlife and Ms Ho during his tour around the country.

Surf life savers have been scouring the sea with drones, jet skis and helicopters in the days since Mr Nellist died.

At about 1pm on Monday, authorities reported a large tiger shark at Malabar Beach - just 5km from the fatal attack on Wednesday.

Tiger sharks are one of the most dangerous species of shark and are responsible for more attacks on humans than great whites - the species that killed Mr Nellist.

Surf Life Saving NSW spokeswoman Donna Wishart said: 'We have conducted searches from Little Bay along the beaches north to Bondi, we put on heightened surveillance presence to assist in the days following the attack to allay swimmers' fears and restore confidence of people involved in the attack and in general.'

'We are still searching for the swimmer's remains but with each day that passes, we are less optimistic about finding anything. If we see any shark activity we will send alerts out to life savers on the ground.'

Mr Nellist was just 150 metres away from horrified fisherman and swimmers at Buchan Point when the predator struck.

He is the first person to be killed by a shark in Sydney since 1963.

The family of a British diving instructor called him a ‘wonderful human being’ who had the ‘rare gift’ of connecting with people.

They said: ‘Simon had a great passion for nature and the sea, as well as being a very talented photographer’.

Saying they would ‘miss him terribly’, they added: ‘Simon was a gentle, kind and wonderful human being. He was a cherished fiancée, son, brother, uncle and friend.

‘Simon was funny, compassionate and always had time for people. He had a rare gift of instantly being able to connect with others, gaining their trust and respect.’

On Friday, a close friend shared a post the former soldier wrote last year from his time spent in Afghanistan with the UK Royal Air Force.

In the post, Mr Nellist wrote about playing music by the band Rage Against The Machine to local children.

Mr Nellist wrote that the kids 'were so nice, just good-hearted kids who had nothing. We made friends, played music and shared food.

'I hope they're okay. If they managed to escape, I hope we can look after as many of them as possible.'

The shark victim's friend shared the post to show 'the kind of gentleman Simon was.

'He was rare, salt of the earth, lived life to the max, an incredible diver and photographer, a brave soldier, a fine looking man, his heart was wholesome,' she said.

'I can't stop thinking about him, his family, the love of his life Jessie and the pain they are feeling.'

Relatives said Mr Nellist's distraught mother was left wondering ‘how could he return from the frontline unscathed to then go to Australia, go out for a swim and get killed’.