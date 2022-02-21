ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Grieving fiancée of Sydney shark attack victim shares a touching photo of their engagement as friends tell all about their love story before he was killed by a 4.5m great white

By Charlotte Karp
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The shattered fiancée of a dive instructor who was viciously mauled to death in shark attack at a Sydney beach has shared a touching photo of the day he proposed.

Simon Nellist, 35, was preparing for a charity ocean swim at Little Bay, in the city's east, last Wednesday afternoon when he was killed by a great white shark.

Jessie Ho, the 'love of his life' Jessie Ho, uploaded a photo on Sunday showing them together by the water in 2019.

Alongside the image, Ms Ho posted the date Mr Nellist asked her to be his wife - leading several friends to come forward to make comments about their love story.

The pair were supposed to marry in 2020, but had to postpone until the middle of this year due to the pandemic.

Daily Mail Australia understands their wedding was scheduled to take place in a matter of weeks.

Family members had been expecting to fly in for the nuptials - but are now tragically booking flights to attend his memorial service instead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xc2tE_0eKmSgj500
Simon Nellist and Jessie Ho (pictured together) were supposed to get married in 2020
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oXd5C_0eKmSgj500
British diving instructor Simon Nellist, 35, died just 500ft from horrified beachgoers near Sydney

One friend of Ms Ho's said she loved the story of their engagement, adding that she wasn't surprised he popped the question.

'I love the story of the not-so-surprising surprise engagement,' she wrote. 'Simon was truly one of the good ones and I will miss him. '

Another friend said she admired the couple for persevering through a long-distance relationship.

'You guys were the love story that made me believe in long distance relationships and making each other grow in all the best ways,' she wrote.

'He'll be missed.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TG8Cc_0eKmSgj500
One friend commented on the photo and said she loves the story of their engagement, adding that she wasn't surprised he popped the question. Pictured: Simon Nellist and Jessie Ho
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZiaTd_0eKmSgj500
Simon Nellist (pictured on a motorcycle in Thailand) loved adventure and was popular in the local diving community

Others share their condolences and spoke about their 'beautiful love story'.

'You guys crammed a thousand years of adventure into your time together - keep it going beautiful girl, I know you can. Love always,' one friend wrote.

Another said: 'What an amazing photo. Send all my love and energy your way and to all the loved ones who are dear to you both.'

Over the weekend, heartbroken friends revealed the expat, from Cornwall in the UK, had met Ms Ho not long after he went travelling in Australia six years ago.

Mr Nellist had finished a two year stint with the Royal Air Force and quickly fell in love with the wildlife and Ms Ho during his tour around the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OHOpA_0eKmSgj500
Witnesses recalled the horrifying moment the swimmer was mauled by a great white shark on Wednesday, with shocking footage (pictured) captured at the scene
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mFTma_0eKmSgj500
Simon Nellist (right) often encountered sharks on his frequent diving expeditions and he was a very experienced ocean swimmer

Surf life savers have been scouring the sea with drones, jet skis and helicopters in the days since Mr Nellist died.

At about 1pm on Monday, authorities reported a large tiger shark at Malabar Beach - just 5km from the fatal attack on Wednesday.

Tiger sharks are one of the most dangerous species of shark and are responsible for more attacks on humans than great whites - the species that killed Mr Nellist.

Surf Life Saving NSW spokeswoman Donna Wishart said: 'We have conducted searches from Little Bay along the beaches north to Bondi, we put on heightened surveillance presence to assist in the days following the attack to allay swimmers' fears and restore confidence of people involved in the attack and in general.'

'We are still searching for the swimmer's remains but with each day that passes, we are less optimistic about finding anything. If we see any shark activity we will send alerts out to life savers on the ground.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pAPQP_0eKmSgj500
Simon Nellist and his partner Jessie Ho pictured after a diving expedition off Queensland's Rainbow Beach last June before Sydney was plunged into lockdown

Mr Nellist was just 150 metres away from horrified fisherman and swimmers at Buchan Point when the predator struck.

He is the first person to be killed by a shark in Sydney since 1963.

The family of a British diving instructor called him a ‘wonderful human being’ who had the ‘rare gift’ of connecting with people.

They said: ‘Simon had a great passion for nature and the sea, as well as being a very talented photographer’.

Saying they would ‘miss him terribly’, they added: ‘Simon was a gentle, kind and wonderful human being. He was a cherished fiancée, son, brother, uncle and friend.

‘Simon was funny, compassionate and always had time for people. He had a rare gift of instantly being able to connect with others, gaining their trust and respect.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1esqBz_0eKmSgj500
On Friday morning, a single red rose could be seen in a gate on the beach at Little Bay (pictured)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37e3pg_0eKmSgj500
Pictured: Simon Nellist playing Rage Against The Machine with children in Afghanistan

On Friday, a close friend shared a post the former soldier wrote last year from his time spent in Afghanistan with the UK Royal Air Force.

In the post, Mr Nellist wrote about playing music by the band Rage Against The Machine to local children.

Mr Nellist wrote that the kids 'were so nice, just good-hearted kids who had nothing. We made friends, played music and shared food.

'I hope they're okay. If they managed to escape, I hope we can look after as many of them as possible.'

The shark victim's friend shared the post to show 'the kind of gentleman Simon was.

'He was rare, salt of the earth, lived life to the max, an incredible diver and photographer, a brave soldier, a fine looking man, his heart was wholesome,' she said.

'I can't stop thinking about him, his family, the love of his life Jessie and the pain they are feeling.'

Relatives said Mr Nellist's distraught mother was left wondering ‘how could he return from the frontline unscathed to then go to Australia, go out for a swim and get killed’.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Sydney shark attack: Swimmer killed by great white identified as British man

A swimmer killed in a shark attack in Australia has been named locally as a British man.Friends said 35-year-old Simon Nellist was an experienced diving instructor who “loved the water”.It is believed Mr Nellist was a British expatriate living in the Wolli Creek area of Sydney, and had been due to get married.Emergency services were called to Little Bay at about 4.35pm local time on Wednesday after reports a swimmer had been attacked by a shark.Human remains were later found in the water, according to reports.Mr Nellist is said to have been due to compete in a charity swim...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark Attack#Great White Shark#Grieving#Love Story#Daily Mail Australia
Telegraph

Briton killed in Sydney shark attack was about to marry Australian fiancee

The British victim of a shark attack in Sydney was a 35-year-old former RAF serviceman about to marry his Australian fiancee, it has emerged. Simon Nellist, who was described by friends as “one of the best humans on this planet”, was training for a charity swim when he became the first victim of such an attack on the city’s beaches in almost 60 years.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Sydney
Grazia

This Woman Walked Out Of Her Cousin's Wedding After He Announced He Was Marrying His Mistress Instead of His Fiancée

Here we go again… it’s another wild AITA Reddit story. And once again the drama has culminated on someone’s wedding day. In a thread posted this week, a 45-year-old woman wanted to know whether she was the arsehole for walking out of her cousin’s wedding 25 years ago when he swapped the bride from his fiancée to his mistress without telling anyone.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

‘We call her the monster’: Murdered toddler Star Hobson’s family can no longer say name of killer

The family of murdered toddler, Star Hobson, said they no longer say the name of her killer - instead only referring to as “the monster.” Speaking about the events leading up to her niece’s murder, Alicia Szepler said she warned social services and police that the toddler was at risk, but was left feeling “no one was listening to me.” “The day that it happened, I knew it wasn’t an accident. I knew that I was right, and they should have listened,” Ms Szepler told Sky News. Savannah Brockhill, 28, was found guilty of killing Star Hobson after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
iheart.com

DISTRESSING VIDEO: Mom PURPOSELY THROWS 3 Year Old Into Bear Pit At Zoo

A mother is being charged with attempted murder after she dropped her three year old child into a bear pit at a zoo. The horrifying video from Uzbekistan shows the 3 year old being intentionally dropped into a bear pit. The child fell about 16 feet below. The bear named Zuzu, walked over to the child and began to sniff the child.
ACCIDENTS
country1037fm.com

Swimmer Fatally Attacked By Huge Great White Shark

Off the coast of Sydney, Australia, a swimmer was fatally attacked by a great white shark described as being 3-4 meters long. That is a monster shark. I’m gonna warn you, the video posted by TMZ is pretty disturbing. The area is popular with surfers, paddleboarders, and fishermen. Eye witness accounts describe the enormous shark firing up through the water, grabbing the swimmer by the midsection, and then thrashing about.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Dad, 53, whose family were told by doctors to say their goodbyes after he fell 30ft off a roof breaking nearly every bone in his body makes a miraculous recovery - despite 8 weeks in a coma and catching Covid

A father who almost lost his life after falling from the roof of a house has shocked shocked doctors with his miraculous recovery. Ian Locke, 53, from Tameside, slipped from his friend's roof while attempting to fit a television antenna to the property in September 2021. The ex-roofer had been...
CORONAVIRUS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

302K+
Followers
17K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy