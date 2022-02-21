ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 Actors Who Are Also Musicians

By Jacob Uitti
 2 days ago
When someone is good at two things, don’t you just want to shake your fists at them?

Well, in that case, get ready to do so at this list. Here we present some of the best two-way artists—those who can captivate us by acting on the small or silver screens (or both) and who can also carry a tune, play a six-string, or wow us with an original song or arrangement.

There are lots of singers who have turned into actors (hello Andra Day, Cher, Zendaya, Carrie Brownstein, Beyonce, Jennifer Hudson, John Mellencamp, and many more.). But what about the other way around? What about the best actors turned singers?

We all grew up with people who could wow us on stage and also in a garage rock band, so, of course, it stands to reason that some of these folks would grow up and make these two skill sets into individual careers. So, without further ado, let’s dive into a list of the best actors who are also skilled musicians.

Jack Black

Everyone knows Black from his roles in film, including The Holiday, Jumanji, and School of Rock, but some of those roles include the Tenacious D frontman (a comedy rock duo formed by actors Black and Kyle Gass) playing music and rocking out.

Marc Maron

The comedian-turned-interviewer-turned-guitarist, who starred in the Netflix series GLOW, is skilled on the six-string.

Terrence Howard

You may know him from his star turn in Hustle & Flow or for his leading man status on Fox’s Empire, but watch this star of stage and screen serenade with his sultry tones.

Zooey Deschanel

Many know Zooey Deschanel as a talented movie and TV star from the film 500 Days of Summer and the television show New Girl. but others know her as one-half of the musical duo She & Him, with masterful songwriter M. Ward.

Riki Lindhome and Kate Micucci

Together, these two actresses make up the duo Garfunkel and Oates. Not only are they hilarious, but they are also super talented.

Hayley Orrantia

Singer, songwriter, and star of The Goldbergs. What can’t she do?

Tim Robbins

When he’s not escaping Shawshank prison, he’s playing music.

Adam Sandler

One of the funniest guys around is also one of the silliest songwriters.

Kevin Bacon

One of our fave actors, who starred in Footloose, A Few Good Men, and Apollo 13, is only six degrees away from getting an Oscar, but he’s also a talented songwriter with his brother Michael in The Bacon Brothers band.

Steve Martin

Star of Planes Trains and Automobiles, Father of the Bride, and the recent Netflix series Only Murders in the Building, Martin is a standout banjo player and one of the funniest people to ever live.

Ricky Gervais

He created The Office. He needs to do nothing else. And yet, he’s also a musician.

Seth MacFarlane

He created Family Guy and he also loves singing with big bands.

