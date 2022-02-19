ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Understanding photo-chemical etching's capabilities and costs

In recent years, photo chemical etching (PCE) become a viable alternative to legacy metal fabrication technologies and is seen in many applications as the only technology that can achieve the repeatability, accuracy, and geometric complexity demanded by OEMs from across myriad industries. The PCE process, such as those provided...

TechCrunch

Hydrogen production without CO2 is getting a boost with new tech from Verdagy

It turns out that the most common way (more than 90% of hydrogen made in the U.S.) of producing industrial amounts of hydrogen is steam-methane reforming (SMR). In other words: You take methane gas (CH4), and you chuck a load of steam (H2O) at it under high pressure. The chemistry gods do their thing, and you get a bunch of hydrogen (yay!) and a load of CO2. If you’ve been reading about climate change, you might recall that CO2 is something we’re trying to avoid. As you’re cruising your saucy Toyota Mirai, Honda Clarity or Hyundai Nexo into the sunset with a drizzle of water toppling out of the tail pipe, without a trace of CO2 in sight, it’s easy to feel smug. There’s a snag: Unless you know where the hydrogen came from, it’s possible that instead of being thrown out of the tail-pipe of your car, it was instead produced at a big factory somewhere. Whoops. Of course, there’s a chance they capture and repurpose the CO2 at the source, but wouldn’t it be delightful if we didn’t produce it in the first place? Funny you should mention that.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Robust growth of two-dimensional metal dichalcogenides and their alloys by active chalcogen monomer supply

The precise precursor supply is a precondition for controllable growth of two-dimensional (2D) transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDs). Although great efforts have been devoted to modulating the transition metal supply, few effective methods of chalcogen feeding control were developed. Here we report a strategy of using active chalcogen monomer supply to grow high-quality TMDs in a robust and controllable manner, e.g., MoS2 monolayers perform representative photoluminescent circular helicity of ~92% and electronic mobility of ~42 cm2Vâˆ’1sâˆ’1. Meanwhile, a uniform quaternary TMD alloy with three different anions, i.e., MoS2(1-x-y)Se2xTe2y, was accomplished. Our mechanism study revealed that the active chalcogen monomers can bind and diffuse freely on a TMD surface, which enables the effective nucleation, reaction, vacancy healing and alloy formation during the growth. Our work offers a degree of freedom for the controllable synthesis of 2D compounds and their alloys, benefiting the development of high-end devices with desired 2D materials.
CHEMISTRY
pymnts

Today’s CFO Needs to Understand Companies’ Hidden Costs

Manual processes in companies’ back-office operations have a lot of hidden costs, James Ritter, chief financial officer (CFO) at ABBYY, told PYMNTS. For example, if staff are working on processes that could be easily automated, they’re not focusing on things that would be of the most benefit to the company.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Scientists build shape-shifting drone that morphs from land to air vehicle using liquid metal

Scientists have built a shape-shifting robotic drone that transforms from a ground vehicle to a quadcopter, an advance that may lead to novel machines that can perform diverse functions under different conditions and self-heal after being damaged.The researchers from Virginia Tech in the US first developed a multifunctional material that could change shape, hold the shape, and return to the original configuration, and to do this over many cycles.“One of the challenges was to create a material that was soft enough to dramatically change shape, yet rigid enough to create adaptable machines that can perform different functions,” Michael...
ENGINEERING
TheConversationAU

Fresh research says Omicron lasts much longer on surfaces than other variants – but disinfecting still works

One of the many challenges over the course of the past two years has been in understanding the importance of the different routes of transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID. Understanding the role of the different infection pathways plays a vital role in prioritising what we should be doing to prevent disease. The World Health Organization advises COVID transmission mainly occurs during close personal contact and via aerosols in poorly ventilated or crowded spaces. But the WHO also acknowledges people can become infected by touching their eyes, nose or mouth after coming into contact with contaminated objects or surfaces....
SKIN CARE
Futurity

To avoid mosquito bites, wear the right colors

Beating the bite of mosquitoes this spring and summer could hinge on your attire and your skin, a new study shows. A common mosquito species—after detecting a telltale gas that we exhale—flies toward specific colors, including red, orange, black, and cyan. The mosquitoes ignore other colors, such as green, purple, blue, and white.
LIFESTYLE
Nature.com

Mussel-derived compound enhances dental filling durability

Researchers from the Faculty of Dentistry, the University of Hong Kong (HKU), Wuhan University (WHU) and the Peking University Shenzhen Hospital have found that a compound found in mussels helps increase the durability of a dental filling. In a journal article published in Materials Today Bio entitled 'Enhancing resin-dentin bond...
SCIENCE
AFP

Plastic, chemical pollution beyond planet's safe limit: study

The torrent of man-made chemical and plastic waste worldwide has massively exceeded limits safe for humanity or the planet, and production caps are urgently needed, scientists have concluded for the first time. There are an estimated 350,000 different manufactured chemicals on the market and large volumes of them end up in the environment. "The impacts that we're starting to see today are large enough to be impacting crucial functions of planet Earth and its systems", Bethanie Carney Almroth, co-author of a new study told AFP in an interview. The study, by the Stockholm Resilience Centre, comes ahead of a UN meeting in Nairobi at the end of the month on tackling plastic pollution "from source to sea", UN Environment Programme head Inger Andersen said on Monday.
ENVIRONMENT
MedicalXpress

New and improved SARS-CoV-2 detection method using Raman spectroscopy and machine learning

The novel coronavirus, or SARS-CoV-2, which causes the highly contagious COVID-19, has infected millions of people worldwide. The global spread of this deadly pandemic has triggered widespread research on infection control. However, controlling the spread of COVID-19 is challenging for many reasons. Some patients show a variety of nonspecific symptoms...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

A low-cost in-situ system for continuous multi-person fever screening

It's human nature to dislike standing in lines and the COVID pandemic has only made queuing even worse, especially in large buildings where it can take hours to have your temperature checked before you are allowed in. Researchers from Columbia Engineering and the Mailman School of Public Health have invented a system that can automatically take temperature readings of people walking by, going about their own business, up to three meters away—no one has to stand in front of a camera for a few seconds to take a measurement. And no one needs to be there to read the measurement and approve the person's entry.
PUBLIC HEALTH
simpleflying.com

How Does A Hydrogen Jet Engine Work?

Hydrogen has been hailed as the fuel of the future - and not just for aviation. It could potentially revolutionize how we as a civilization use energy and transition us away from a dependency on highly polluting fossil fuels. There are still many obstacles to overcome on the road to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

Microparticles show ability to turn in reverse, paving the way for microfluidic devices

Like middle school students, microparticles are not the world's most graceful dancers. For many of them, it's one step forward, one step back. In a new study from the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory, researchers have identified how a self-organized vortex of rotating microparticles in a fluid will reverse direction when an electric stimulus is interrupted and then reapplied with the same orientation, providing fundamental insights into mechanisms behind the sudden switch in rotation. The research offers potential inspiration for pumps in microsized channels, called microfluidic pumps, that allow the controlled flow of liquids. Such pumps allow precise fluid delivery for biomedical, chemical and electronics applications.
CHEMISTRY
loudersound.com

Direct-drive vs belt-drive turntables: What's the difference?

As with any hi-fi purchase, which record player to go for will depend an awful lot on what you are trying to achieve and also how much cash is currently burning a hole in your pocket. When it comes to the question of the relative qualities of direct-drive and belt-drive machines, though, it’s handy to remember the first part of that equation: this isn’t a battle between the two or an either/or. Direct-drive will suit the needs of some people, while others will find everything they need in a belt-drive turntable.
ELECTRONICS

