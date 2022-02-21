ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windows 11 update warning: Expert says users should NOT download latest patch until Microsoft fixes bug

By Cheyenne R. Ubiera
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UAQYo_0eKmMldm00

WINDOWS users are being told not to install the newest Windows 11 update just yet as others have already noticed issues.

Some of these issues include overheating from excessive CPU loads and printing issues unrelated to previous problems that hit Windows 11 and Windows 10 users.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dcXCG_0eKmMldm00
Windows users are being urged to avoid downloading a new Windows 11 update due to issues affecting people's devices Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QSrqA_0eKmMldm00
The issue only affects members of the Windows Insider Program, a beta testing program for people to point out bug issues in the Windows operating system Credit: SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

Thankfully, the KB5010414 update is only for members of the Windows Insider Program, a beta-testing platform for the operating system.

This means that the average user doesn't have to worry about the update being downloaded to their device automatically.

However, if you're an Insider that hasn't downloaded the update, it might be best to wait it out for now.

If you've been affected by a bug that displays incorrect tooltips when you hover over taskbar items, the KB5010414 update will fix the issue. But you'll leave yourself open to the new problems that come with it.

It's unclear if Microsoft is working on a patch to fix the bug just yet.

Once the issues are cleared, it's recommended that users eventually download the KB5010414 update as it'll add upgrades to the Windows 11 build.

Android apps will be made available, only the ones via the Amazon Appstore, however. Other features include Window sharing and mute/unmute options for Microsoft Teams calls and a design update for the Notepad and Media Player apps.

Early updates experiencing a few bugs in early access are quite common, which is why the Insider Program is in place.

The program allows for enthusiasts, who are aware of the risks, to test the new updates before its full release to see if there are any major issues.

This ensures that fewer problems will come to light when the full version of the update is released to the general public.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0soeyq_0eKmMldm00
It's unknown at this time is Microsoft is working on a patch to fix the issues Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xOkoH_0eKmMldm00
Once the issues are fixed, it's recommended that users install the update as it has many new features that Windows users have been asking for Credit: Getty

