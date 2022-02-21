Drake's son Adonis Graham, four, paints on a canvas in newly shared social media video

Drake's son Adonis is displaying artistic skill at a young age.

On Sunday the rapper's co-parent Sophie Brussaux shared a video of their four-year-old intently painting on a large canvas.

The blonde tot seemed to be taking after his painter mother as he focused on his brush strokes in an art studio.

Artist:

The short snippet was shared to the French-born artist's Instagram Stories, and the little boy was dressed in what looked like a pajama set.

The curly-haired boy rocked several cornrow-style braids as he crouched down for the crafty weekend activity.

Adonis added his touch to a sizable piece of artwork that was painted with blue, pink, and green colors.

There was no caption to go along with the post, and a kid-appropriate cartoon played in the background.

Busy:

On Saturday Sophie appeared on Instagram to share a photo of herself with her 638,000 followers.

The brunette beauty looked elegant as she sat on a grey couch in front of a large portrait of Audrey Hepburn from the classic movie Breakfast at Tiffany's.

She wore a patterned newsboy cap, cream turtleneck sweater, and a brown coat.

The professional painter's nails were a glossy red hue and she used a French flag emoij for her caption.

Beautiful:

Brussaux occasionally shared content of her and Drake's son to her Instagram account, with the most recent photo shared earlier this month.

She and her little one were photographed on a boat as the sun set behind them.

Graham was wrapped in a blue and white towel as his mom lovingly cradled him while gently smiling at the camera.

'He had just woken up from a nap,' she explained in the caption and added a blue heart.

Sleepy eyes:

Adonis was born on October 11, 2017, with the rapper confirming he was the father on his 2018 album Scorpion.

Brussaux and Drake (born Aubrey Graham) have never dated exclusively, but appear to have an amicable relationship.

The Certified Lover Boy artist regularly shares content with his son to his social media accounts as well.