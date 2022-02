When I left my house this morning to come into the studio, it was -20 degrees. Car batteries do not produce as much power during cold weather because it inhibits the chemical reaction inside the battery. If you are struggling to start your car in these harsh Montana winters you can usually turn the key a few times to warm up the battery and the ignition, but what happens when you have a push-to-start vehicle? Here's what I found out from personal experience.

