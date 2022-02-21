ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sister Wives fan SLAM Kody Brown & accuse him of ‘blaming everyone but himself’ as his marriage to Christine falls apart

By Caitlyn Hitt
 3 days ago
SISTER Wives fans slammed Kody Brown for refusing to accept responsibility for his part in the demise of his marriage to Christine Brown.

Christine announced that she was leaving her husband and sister wives in November 2021.

During Sunday's episode of Sister Wives, Kody chatted with host Sunkanya Krishnan about the end of the relationship, among other things.

Christine, along with sister wives Robyn Brown, Meri Brown, and Janelle Brown, were also featured in the episode.

During the sit-down, Kody claimed he was in the dark about Christine's desire to leave their marriage.

Sukanya showed a clip during the episode, which showed Christine expressing a desire to leave during a conversation with Meri. Kody and the other wives were sitting just feet away.

Kody claimed: " I didn’t know she said that until I saw it. I didn’t know what was going on. I didn’t know that she was going, 'I don’t want to be married to Kody anymore.' I’d heard rumors from my children."

He went on to say: "and I’m going, 'Why am I in thee dark?'"

The polygamist reality star later discussed Christine's general disposition during their marriage, despite claiming he had no idea she wanted to leave.

He said during the episode: "She’s been complaining from the time we moves to Las Vegas. That’s 10 years. she’s been complaining about everything in our lives. "

Kody added: "This is a singular moment that’s been building up for years. I’ve been trying to make her happy for years. It’s been this huge burden."

The reality star claimed: "All I’m doing is defending myself."

Fans on social media slammed Kody for blaming everyone else for the demise of his marriage.

Kody was ripped apart online.

One Twitter user wrote: "Kody is playing hell out this victim card #SisterWives"

Another tweeted: "Kody has truly become disgusting to watch! His behavior and the words from his mouth is a total DISGRACE! #SisterWives"

A third viewer wrote on Twitter: "Man, this guy is hard to like. She's been complaining for 9 years, I kept being an asshole to her but, for the life of me, I can't figure out why she left. #SisterWives"

Another fan of the show wrote: "She's been complaining to Kody for 9 years and Kody still couldnt stop and listen #SisterWives"

During the first half of Sunday's episode, Kody spoke somewhat openly about his relationship with Christine.

He confessed that he hadn't been the best husband, revealing that Christine had some to him about being unhappy years earlier.

"She told me once she hated plural marriage," he recalled.

"Christine’s like, 'I hate plural marriage.'"

Kody admitted: "The mistake I made was not saying, 'I’m so sorry and I love you and I validate what you’re saying.'

"Instead it made me angry. It made me angry as hell."

Asked if he was "questioning" his polygamy, the TLC personality said: "Oh, hell yes."

He questioned, at one point: "Would I save it all with just being empathetic instead?"

Asked to elaborate on that, revealing whether he thought he might have, Kody said: "Now we’ll never know."

After all that, he asked Sukanya if they could stop talking about Christine.

Kody wasn't the only one who was heartbroken, or visibly upset during the episode.

Robyn, one of Christine's sister wives, cried several times through the episode.

Through tears, she said: "What a waste.

"Because there’s two functioning people that could figure it out and I don’t see why giving up is an option when you haven’t actually tried to fix it."

She added: "I am frustrated and angry and devastated by Christine’s choice. …

"I have been wanting to have a close relationship with her for years. Divorce just breaks everything up. It’s just hard."

Christine will get to open up even more about her side of things, as she's been given a TLC spinoff series of her own.

