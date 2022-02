Reds: Salah 15’ (pen) 35’ (pen), Matip 30’, Mané 80’ 90+1’, Van Dijk 90+3’. Kloppo sends out about as strong of a lineup as possible. The only surprise, if you can call a lad with 11 starts so far this season a surprise, is Curtis Jones getting the nod in the middle of the park. Next to Curt are Fabinho and Thiago, so he’ll have plenty of experience and talent in support. Otherwise the front three are as expected (unfortunately without either Roberto Firmino or Diogo Jota, both out through injury), as is the back four and goal keeper.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 HOURS AGO