Environment

Massive 5.6 earthquake shakes New Zealand’s South Island

By Kylie Stevens
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

New Zealand has been rocked by a 5.6 earthquake on the nation's South Island.

The quake struck near the town of Blenheim on Monday afternoon at a depth of 30 kilometres, government seismic monitor Geonet said.

There were no immediate damages or injuries reported.

New Zealand is one of many nations that lie on the seismically active "Ring of Fire", a 40,000-km arc of volcanoes and ocean trenches girdling much of the Pacific Ocean.

