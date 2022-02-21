ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Shopper shares her VERY stylish furniture transformation after picking up an old chest of drawers on Facebook Marketplace

By Amelia Roach
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A mum who's discovered a passion for furniture up-cycle projects has shared her stunning DIY designs with thousands.

Rachelle from NSW, made a visit to Bunnings when she bought a chest of drawers from Facebook Marketplace and performed a stylish transformation on it.

The mum purchased paint and sanding products from her local Bunnings Warehouse to achieve the desired look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2poqRH_0eKmGo4h00
A mum who's discovered a passion for furniture up-cycle projects has shared her awesome DIY designs with hundreds
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qFm8T_0eKmGo4h00

To do so she first applied rust-oleum primer, then painted the old chest of drawers in the shade 'linen white'.

She then added a sealer on top of the white paint to finish and to help protect her revamped furniture item.

Just a simple coat of paint gave the outdated piece of furniture a complete new look, as hundreds commented on her job well done.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NkhSv_0eKmGo4h00
Rachelle then went on to complete more revamps with outdated furniture from around the house including her son's bedside table
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DGlHe_0eKmGo4h00

'Great job! It looks absolutely awesome,' an impressed mum wrote.

Rachelle then went onto complete more revamps with outdated furniture from around the house including her son's bedside table.

She applied another coat of white paint to the wooden bedside table to give it a contemporary look that complimented his room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B7tQ2_0eKmGo4h00
Rachelle's recent up-cycle projects have helped inspire people to either finish their DIY projects or start one of their own
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bKR3X_0eKmGo4h00

The upcoming DIY star also completed a recent makeover on a set of stool chairs by applying a fresh stain to them.

'I am currently doing a little project with a wine barrel,' the mum also added.

Rachelle's recent up-cycles have helped inspire people to either finish their DIY projects or start one of their own.

Comments / 0

Related
Gear Patrol

This Stylish, Affordable Modern Furniture Is On Sale for Presidents' Day

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. Everyone has heard of spring cleaning, but the impending end of winter is also a really great time to consider somewhat more transformative refreshes. Especially around Presidents' Day, there are loads of great deals on all measures of furniture — ranging from mattresses and sheets deals to outdoor patio seating sets. One such sale can be found at Wayfair with Steelside, an exclusive brand offering an array of stylish, modern pieces at affordable prices – made all the more affordable by the deep discounts you can access now.
SHOPPING
PopSugar

Shop Maiden Home's Sustainable and Stylish Furniture Pieces

Looking for a cool new furniture brand to shop? We have a great choice for you. If you've yet to browse Maiden Home's site, prepare to fall in love. The retailer carries designer-quality pieces that look and feel like pure luxury. Each piece is handcrafted and made to order, so the brand doesn't have wasteful excess pieces lying around. The fabrics and woods are responsibly sourced and crafted with nontoxic materials.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facebook Marketplace#Furniture#Wine#Chest Of Drawers#Nsw#Bunnings Warehouse
The Independent

Female worker finds man hiding in boxes in back room after store closes

A female employee said she was "f*cking terrified out of my mind" after seeing a human hand and eyes peering out from some boxes of a hardware store.The store had closed security footage showed Sierra Galvez appeared to be alone when she could be seen freeze for a heartbeat before turning and bolting through the deserted warehouse.Seconds later, a man walks into the frame. The viral video has been seen more than 10.5 million times since it was shared on TikTok last week. She explained in follow-up videos that she called her manager and dialled 911, but the store creeper...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Travel + Leisure

Shoppers Love This Stylish Leather Backpack for Travel — and It's on Sale

Whether you're preparing for a flight or taking the train to work everyday, the bag you carry can make a world of difference in your routine. A good backpack, for example, will keep all your essentials organized, including your laptop, books, makeup bag, water bottle, chargers, and even a cozy layer or spare set of gym clothes — all while remaining comfortable to carry.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: An $8 Facebook Marketplace Chair Gets an Unexpectedly Glam Glow-Up

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Time and time again, furniture flippers and budget decorators alike have proven that one person’s trash is another’s treasure by turning online finds into gold — in this case, literally: Meme Grimes’ striped secondhand chairs became expensive-looking, fun gold accent piece.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
Distractify

What Happened to the Pink House Owner From 'Fixer to Fabulous'? Here's an Update

Watching too much HGTV can make us, well, a bit jealous. The stunning work of married home renovators Dave and Jenny Marrs always leaves us with our drooling jaws on the floor. The two stars of HGTV's Fixer to Fabulous — which first aired in 2019 — restore historic houses around their own neighborhood in Bentonville, Ark. They transform said houses into uber-chic, modern masterpieces nearly anyone would be grateful to call their home. With a knack for preservation and innovative design, Dave and Jenny never fail to wow.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

302K+
Followers
17K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy