Why this VERY handy 'robot window cleaner' has been dubbed the best invention ever by thousands - but it'll cost you

A mum has shared her 'life-changing' experience with her new $550 robotic window cleaner.

'No one likes cleaning windows, right?' she captioned a post showcasing the gadget at work. 'This is the best invention ever.'

The HOBOT 2S weighs 6.5kg which enables it to stick to windows while drawing out dust and impurities.

The machine also has inbuilt laser sensors that can detect frameless windows and glass which assists in the deep-cleaning of nooks and crannies.

A mum took to the popular Facebook group 'Mums Who Build, Renovate & Decorate' to share her life-changing experience with the $550 HOBOT 2S robotic window cleaner

The machine's double ultrasonic sprayer nebulises window detergent into mist to dissolve dust and polish windows without leaving watermarks.

HOBOT-brand detergent has been specially formulated work with the robot to prevent bacterial build up on windows and ensure they stay clean for longer.

The remote-control machine can be used on various surfaces including glass, tiles, marble, mosaic glass, and walls.

The robot also has OTA (over-the-air) features that allow it to connect to wifi and update its software with the push of a button.

Commenters were quick to praise the machine's functionality - with many itching to know more about the device.

'Wow! Does it work on bathroom screens?' asked one man. 'I need to buy one ASAP.'

'It's very slow ... do you have to control it or can you put it on and walk away?'

'This is exactly what I need in my life ... the white noise while I work would be so helpful.'

'This is great for those of us who have horrible back/shoulder pain,' wrote one woman. 'Been on the lookout for one for ages, but until the price drops my windows will stay dirty!'

The remote-control machine can be used on various surfaces including glass, tiles, marble, mosaic glass, and walls

But not everyone was impressed.

'I saw these a while back and was unsure of them ... it seems it would be quicker to just clean the windows than to move it between them,' wrote one woman.

'This is an insurance claim waiting to happen. I could clean 5-10 windows by the time she finishes one, then you have to wait for it so you can change to the next window ... looks like more work than it’s worth.'

'I cleaned all my downstairs windows yesterday in ten minutes. This would take two hours to do them all and move it around,' said another. 'Not worth the money.'

'These robots are an absolute headache. It takes so long fiddling around, plugging it in and out, and it's so slow as well.'

'I think I'll stick to paying a cleaner or doing it myself.'