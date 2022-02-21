ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch Boston College Eagles vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

By A.J. Black
BCBulletin
 2 days ago

Boston College (9-16, 4-11 ACC) will look to end their five game losing streak as they return home to face Florida State (14-12, 7-9 ACC). Leonard Hamilton's squad has not been their typical top of the conference squad this season. The Noles have already lost to Clemson, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech and Pitt, all teams the Eagles have beaten.

For the Eagles they will look to continue to get healthier. Center/forward Quinten Post returned on Saturday prior to their loss against Syracuse. But TJ Bickerstaff (leg) and DeMarr Langford (toe) are both health statuses to monitor. After Saturday's game, head coach Earl Grant said that he was optimistic about Langford's injury which he called a "stubbed toe".

This will be a quick turnaround for both teams as BC and FSU both played games on Saturday.

This game is a makeup game for a game earlier scheduled this year that was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pt1DD_0eKmEH4Q00

Florida State (14-12, 7-9 ACC) at Boston College (9-16, 4-11 ACC)

  • Date/Time: Monday, February 21 at 7:00 p.m. EST
  • Place: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA
  • TV: ACC Network (Jon Alter, Malcolm Huckaby)
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (link here).
  • Radio (Boston College): WEEI 850 AM, Danya Abrams (Color), Josh Maurer (Play by Play)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wMiiH_0eKmEH4Q00

