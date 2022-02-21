ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

NASCAR Cup Series rookie Austin Cindric wins Daytona 500

By The Associated Press
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eg7Lp_0eKmAmNf00

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Austin Cindric drove his brand new NASCAR ride to victory in the Daytona 500 to celebrate team owner Roger Penske’s 85th birthday.

“Oh, my God. I’ve got so many people to thank,” a stunned Cindric said after climbing from his car and saluting the capacity crowd of some 120,000 spectators.

“First and foremost Roger Penske, happy birthday!”

Cindric drove a masterful race at Daytona International Speedway and the Ford drivers synched their strategy all week, then executed their plan to perfection Sunday night. The blue oval drivers pushed each other over 500 miles and were bunched together for the final restart in overtime.

Cindric was the leader on the restart from the top lane and pulled out to a sizeable gap. He then ducked down to the bottom line in front of his Team Penske teammate Ryan Blaney so that Blaney and Cindric could work together over the final two-lap sprint to the finish.

Blaney on the final lap made his move for the lead, and Bubba Wallace ducked low for his own look at the front. Cindric slid up to block Blaney, but still had to hold Wallace off in a drag race.

“Appreciate Ryan being a great teammate,” Cindric said. “Obviously, he wants to win this one.”

A crash behind the leaders brought out the caution and Cindric was ruled the leader and the winner. It’s the first career Cup victory for the 23-year-old Cindric, who was promoted from the Xfinity Series to replace Brad Keselowski in the No. 2 Ford and run for NASCAR’s rookie of the year honors.

“I know there’s going to be highs and lows, being a rookie in a field of drivers this strong,” Cindric said. “I’m just grateful for the opportunity, excited to climb the mountain we’ve got ahead of us on the 2 team. But we’re in the playoffs. That’s one good box checked.”

The win was the third Daytona 500 victory for Penske, who also picked up the trophy in 2008 with Ryan Newman and 2015 with Joey Logano. Ford Motor Co. has won the Daytona 500 17 times, including two in a row.

Wallace finished second for the second time in his career in the Daytona 500.

“What could have been, right?” Wallace said. “Just dejected.”

A trio of Ford drivers rounded out the top five with Chase Briscoe third, followed by Blaney and Aric Almirola.

Kyle Busch was sixth to join Wallace as the only Toyota drivers in the top 10. Michael McDowell was seventh, followed by David Ragan and Keselowski, and finally Chase Elliott in the only Chevrolet to finish inside the top 10.

Cindric, meanwhile, gave his family another one of the crown jewel trophies in motorsports. He’s the son of Tim Cindric, the president of Penske’s racing organization, and the maternal grandson of the late Jim Trueman, who fielded Bobby Rahal’s winning car in the 1986 Indianapolis 500. Trueman died of cancer less than a month later at age 51.

Tim Cindric watched the finish from a suite high above the speedway alongside Penske and other team executives. During the victory lane celebration, the father said his son’s victory was still sinking in.

“We’ve had the chance in our family to experience nine Indy 500s, and a lot of other things,” Tim Cindric said. “But, obviously, nothing tops when your kids accomplish their goals. To me, that’s the biggest thing, watching your kid accomplish their goal along with all these people that believed in him.”

Cindric is considered the first rookie to win the Daytona 500, although Trevor Bayne won in 2011 but was not eligible to run for rookie of the year in the Cup Series. Cindric made his Daytona 500 debut in last year’s race, which was decided by a last-lap collision that collected Cindric and his Penske teammates. All the Penske cars ended last year’s race in a ball of fire.

“I just wanted one of them to win. When they were coming to the line, I was afraid we were going to end up like last year,” Tim Cindric said. “I just wanted one of our guys to bring it home. I think the teamwork was there all day long.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
YourErie

PIAA Football Championships moved to Cumberland Valley

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The PIAA football state championships will now be played at Cumberland Valley HS, starting in 2022 through 2025. The championship games have been at Hersheypark Stadium since 1998. Cumberland Valley won the bid to host the game for the next four years. Additionally, Cumberland Valley will now also host field hockey, […]
MECHANICSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Daytona Beach, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Sports
YourErie

Lou Baxter honored with Clifford Award

A familiar face was recognized for his decades long career in broadcast journalism. The 2022 Clifford Awards, honoring lifetime and professional excellence in our community, took place at Room 33 Speakeasy on Feb. 22. JET 24 and FOX 66’s own Lou Baxter took home the Clifford Award for “Dedicate Your Life To Truth.” Baxter spent […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

US women soccer players settle suit for $24M

U.S. women soccer players reached a landmark agreement with the sport’s American governing body to end a six-year legal battle over equal pay, a deal in which they are promised $24 million plus bonuses that match those of the men.
FIFA
YourErie

Pennsylvania among states with the most pothole complaints

(STACKER) – When it comes to the daily reality of driving on the nation’s roadways, statistics are one thing, but actually putting up with the sheer amount of cracks, delaminations, and potholes is something you can only truly measure by feedback from your fellow drivers. A January 2022 summary report from national transportation research nonprofit […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Ryan Blaney
Person
Bubba Wallace
Person
Austin Cindric
Person
Chase Elliott
Person
Chase Briscoe
Person
David Ragan
Person
Aric Almirola
Person
Brad Keselowski
Person
Trevor Bayne
Person
Bobby Rahal
Person
Roger Penske
Person
Joey Logano
YourErie

Wife of local football coach makes kidney donation

It has been a long few weeks for the family of Cathedral Prep Head Football Coach Mike Mischler. The sister of the coach needed a new kidney. The news then arrived that the best match for said kidney may just be the coach’s own wife Mary. Here is more on the powerful story of family […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Vehicle restrictions announced ahead of winter weather

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Vehicle restrictions for several roads have been announced ahead of winter weather and icy conditions expected on Thursday. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced restrictions on several roads across Pennsylvania beginning Thursday evening. Effective at 5:00 PM on Thursday, February 24, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Hersheypark announces two new Jolly Rancher attractions for summer

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark announced on Tuesday that two new Jolly Rancher attraction experiences are coming to the Hersheypark Skyline this summer. The Jolly Rancher Remix coaster is described as a “first-of-its-kind reimagined coaster for the senses.” Hershey says it’ll be limited to those over 48-inches and take visitors through a flavor tunnel and […]
HERSHEY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Cup Series#Daytona 500#Ap#Team Penske
YourErie

VIDEO: I-81 reopened after loose cows corralled

Video Credit: Brad Bowers Jr. CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Loose cows on I-81 temporarily closed both directions of the highway near mile marker 50. Pennsylvania State Police PIO Trooper Megan Ammerman tweeted at 2:35 p.m. that both lanes were closed due to the loose cows. By 2:47 p.m. all but one cow had been corralled […]
CARLISLE, PA
YourErie

Pennsylvania candidates for Governor, Senate speaking at CPAC

ORLANDO, Fla. (WHTM) – Candidates in Pennsylvania’s race for Governor and U.S. Senate are among the list of speakers at this week’s Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz will be speaking on Feb. 27 at 11 a.m. as part of a panel called “The Government is Dangerous to Your Health.” […]
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Motorsports
YourErie

PSP highlights dangers of speeding & distracted driving

Speeding and distracted driving continue to be major issues for motorists across the commonwealth. We spoke with Pennsylvania State Police about an initiative to address the issue. State police and PennDOT representatives are educating motorists about the dangers of speeding and aggressive driving. It’s Highway Traffic Law Safety Awareness Week, and state police are shedding […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

PSP brings awareness to speeding & aggressive driving

Pennsylvania State Police are educating motorists about the dangers of speeding and aggressive driving. This week is Highway Safety Awareness Week, and PennDOT representatives are bringing awareness to the dangers of speeding. According to preliminary data from 2021, speeding continues to be an issue in NWPA and across the entire commonwealth. Data shows there was […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

YourErie

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy