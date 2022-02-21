ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Lawmaker won’t seek reelection + Leyva urges CSU investigation + Black caucus SCOTUS choice

By Andrew Sheeler
Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning, happy Presidents Day and welcome to the A.M. Alert!. Via Bryant-Jon Anteola... Frank Bigelow — a state assemblyman who has represented the 5th District, which includes parts of Madera County — announced Wednesday that he will not seek reelection this year. Bigelow, a Republican, has...

www.sacbee.com

Comments / 0

Related
CharlotteObserver.com

Next U.S. Supreme Court Nominee Odds 2022

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, 83, is stepping down, which paves the way for President Joe Biden to select the next Supreme Court justice. As soon as the news broke, bookmakers in Europe laid odds on potential nominees they felt were most likely to be Biden’s choice. Below, we breakdown the latest odds, what those odds mean for each candidate’s chances of winning and how the latest news impacts the betting market.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Sacramento Bee

The case for Leondra Kruger: Why Biden should put the Californian on the U.S. Supreme Court

The last California Supreme Court justice nominated to the nation’s highest court was Stephen Johnson Field, a former Marysville alcalde who wore a coat designed for firing pistols from the pockets, helped strike down the first peacetime income tax out of fear of socialism, and served well into his senility just to break a record. There’s nevertheless reason to hope for a historical repeat a century and a half later — not with respect to Field’s idiosyncratic approach so much as his unusual route to the court.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Vanity Fair

The Supreme Court Just Moved the Voting Rights Act From Life Support to Deathbed

One would be hard-pressed to find a single judicial writing in which Chief Justice John Roberts endorses an outcome that bolsters Black voting power, let alone one that treats the Voting Rights Act of 1965 with the reverence that law deserves. He was, after all, the author of Shelby County v. Holder, that nadir of constitutional law that rendered toothless a key provision of the act, giving states carte blanche to make it harder for people to vote without federal oversight. In the years since, Roberts has signaled that he’s not done undermining voting rights: Last summer he quietly joined his five other colleagues on the Supreme Court’s conservative majority to more or less finish the work he started in 2013, leaving the law for which John Lewis and many others were willing to lay down their own lives on life support.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leondra Kruger
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Connie Leyva
Person
Frank Bigelow
Salon

The center cannot hold: Manchin and Sinema are wrecking America — here's how to beat them

By opposing filibuster reform — thereby blocking voting rights protections — and Joe Biden's Build Back Better package, Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema have dramatically increased the odds that Republicans will take back both the House and Senate in 2022. More important still, Republicans may also entrench state-level autocratic power that could effectively subvert the 2024 presidential election. These two "centrists" haven't just weakened the Democratic Party, they've severely threatened the future of American democracy.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vice

Supreme Court Justices Aren’t Even Pretending Anymore

Two key members of the Supreme Court’s dominant conservative majority are getting bolder about their links to members of the right-wing intelligentsia and Republican political elite, as concerns mount about the impartiality of the court. Justice Neil Gorsuch appeared at a Federalist Society event Friday, making a speech that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Election Fraud#Black#Scotus#Republican#D Chino#The Board Of Trustees#Fresno State
The Independent

Supreme Court restores Alabama’s GOP-drawn congressional map in voting rights battle

In a 5-4 decision, the US Supreme Court has allowed Alabama’s Republican-dominated state legislature to keep its newly drawn congressional maps after a previous federal court ruling found that the maps discriminate against Black voters.The justices said they would hear arguments in the case, teeing up another battle over the Voting Rights Act and the issue of racial gerrymandering on the high court’s docket.The order issued on 7 February – the first dealing with 2022 elections – will maintain the latest congressional maps ahead of the upcoming election cycle while the legal challenges play out.Chief Justice John Roberts...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WFMZ-TV Online

Biden SCOTUS Nomination Won’t Change 2022 Midterms

When outgoing Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement in late January, it was hailed as a “reset” for President Joe Biden. After kicking off the election year with a battery of sinking poll numbers, the president and his party are attempting to get back on offense. Biden is likely to name the first African American woman to the nation’s highest court and will rightfully count that appointment as a welcome victory. However, both history and the political environment will make that victory short-lived without a drastic change of course from the party that holds the White House and both chambers of Congress.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy