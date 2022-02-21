ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Watch: Mississippi State Baseball Coach Chris Lemonis Discusses 12-4 Victory Over Long Beach State

By Crissy Froyd
 2 days ago

The first two days of baseball season didn't go quite the way Mississippi State baseball drew it up directly after winning a national title, but repeating and coming back as strong as you were the previous season is easier said than done.

But the Bulldogs bounced back with a 12-4 win over Long Beach State on Sunday after falling 3-0 in the season-opener against Long Beach State, then dropping the second game of the series to the Dirtbags, 13-3 on Saturday afternoon in Starkville.

Mississippi State showed a lot of positives throughout the home series, though it obviously did have its struggles shaking the rust off. Now, the Diamond Dawgs will look to build upon their momentum with a long season and a world of pressure and expectations ahead.

"We had our backs against the wall right out of the gate and I give our kids a lot of credit," head coach Chris Lemonis said on MSU Radio following the game. "They responded and came out and played well. I thought we got a great start from Cade (Smith). He dominated the whole game and we were able to put together a big inning in there to separate ourselves."

Watch below to hear everything Lemonis had to say after the Bulldogs got their first win of the season:

