Letter to the editor: Recklessly disregarding COVID

 2 days ago

Like most Americans, I cringed reading of China’s surveillance of Olympian athletes due to COVID-19. But who can blame China for not wanting to become a super spreader, particularly from a high-risk nation like the...

Letter to the editor: Putin is the puppeteer

I doubt that President Putin will actually invade Ukraine. He is rattling his large saber and amassing at the border just to observe how we and the rest of NATO are scrambling to react to his threat. He is taking careful notes on how we react and will structure his response to our reaction and study them carefully.
Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
It’s not just Whoopi Goldberg: Americans are deeply misinformed about the Holocaust

On Tuesday, Whoopi Goldberg was suspended from The View for stating, with striking confidence, that the Holocaust was “not about race”. She made the statement just days after National Holocaust Remembrance Day, when celebrities and politicians around the world had remembered the darkest period in world history, the racist genocide of 6 million Jews, roughly two-thirds of European Jewry, by Nazi Germany. Most emphasized the importance of remembering this horrific part of history to ensure “never again”. Goldberg’s comments were also made a week after a Tennessee school board banned the Pulitzer-winning Holocaust graphic novel Maus from schools.
Voices: The real reason Tucker Carlson is obsessed with calling AOC white

It’s pretty fair to say that Tucker Carlson is not the world’s leading ethnographer. Given how regularly he spews anti-immigrant vitriol on Fox News, he likely doesn’t know the difference unless it suits him.On Friday, he found such a reason to do so when he questioned whether Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a woman of colour, sneering with his ubiquitous scowl of white grievance that, “There is no place on Earth outside of American colleges and newsrooms where Sandy Cortez would be recognized as a quote, woman of color, because she’s not! She’s a rich, entitled white lady.” He continued by...
China's Support for Russian Aggression Toward Ukraine Confirms the West's Worst Fears

In January, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a note to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to celebrate three decades of diplomatic ties. Ukraine is, after all, a key member of Xi’s signature Belt and Road Initiative —a $1 trillion repaving of the fabled Silk Road—with whom China enjoyed over $15 billion of bilateral trade in 2020. “I attach great importance to the development of the China-Ukraine strategic partnership,” Xi said, hailing a “deepening political mutual trust, fruitful cooperation in various fields and even closer people-to-people and cultural exchanges.”
Marjorie Taylor Greene complains about being treated ‘as if I’m some kind of crazy person’

A QAnon-supporting Georgia congresswoman who once suggested California wildfires were caused by a Jewish-controlled space laser and expressed fears that a chilled tomato soup police force would be deployed against her by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is now complaining that she is being treated as “crazy” by Democrats and the American press.“It bothers me so much — they treat me as if I'm some kind of crazy person, or like I have three horns coming out of my head,” Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said during a Sunday appearance on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s Infowars show. Ms Greene, who...
