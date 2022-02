Late last week, Lee's Montana State News Bureau reported on problems with state agencies stonewalling requests for information from the legislative auditor’s office. While few Montanans are familiar with the functions of this office and the vitally necessary duties it carries out, make no mistake that without it the checks and balances between the legislative and executive branches of government would be severely crippled and Montana and our citizens would suffer the pitfalls of government running itself — which was never envisioned in our Constitution and should never be allowed.

