ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Free Agency Preview: RB D'Ernest Johnson

By Pete Smith
BrownsDigest
BrownsDigest
 2 days ago

D'Ernest Johnson is coming off the most productive of his three year career all with the Cleveland Browns. Due to injuries to Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb, Johnson played the most offensive snaps this past season. While he may not have been quite on their level, he made the most of his opportunities, becoming an asset to the Browns and someone other teams might want.

2021 Production

100 carries, 534 yards, 3 TDs

25 targets, 19 receptions, 137 yards

Johnson wins as a runner with speed and will. His legs never stop churning, he never stops fighting. Every time he touches the ball, he plays like it will be his last. Largely a North-South runner, Johnson can make opponents miss but it's while gaining yardage. When there's space, he's fast enough to exploit it.

Johnson has the capability to be a decent pass catcher on screens and out of the backfield, but will occasionally rush the process, take his eye off the ball and drop it as a result.

Johnson can return kicks and punts and contribute elsewhere on special teams, though as his contributions on offense have increased, his snaps on specials have decreased. He has the longest kick return in the past two seasons for the Browns of 43 yards.

Free Agency Status: Restricted

The first decision for the Browns is the tender they would like to place on hm.

Because Johnson was an undrafted free agent, an original round tender would give the Browns the ability to match any contract a team might sign Johnson, but if they chose not to, they would not receive any draft compensation. In other words, this doesn't make any sense for the Browns to use.

There are still two options the Browns could use.

A second round tender would mean the team signing Johnson would have to give up a second round pick. That's not likely to happen.

There is also a first right of refusal tender. All that does is enables the team placing the tender to match any offer another team might sign.

The first right of refusal tender is worth $2.433 million while the second round tender is $3.96 million, the contract the Browns would be paying Johnson on a one-year deal if no one opts to sign him to a deal.

It's also possible the Browns could trade Johnson's tender to another team. For example, a team could give up a fifth round pick for the rights to signing Johnson.

Free Agency Projection

Unless the Browns have basically pre-negotiated a deal for a trade to send Johnson's rights, the most likely scenario is for the Browns opt for first right of refusal on Johnson. They will give themselves the ability to match any contract a team might sign him, but paying a hair under $4 million for a third string running back simply isn't realistic considering where the Browns are in relation to the salary cap.

The Browns are scheduled to pay Chubb $5.21 million and Hunt $6.25 million for the 2022 season. Almost $15.5 million for three backs is almost certainly a bridge too far, going against some of the guardrails the front office has established.

First right of refusal could see Johnson sign with another team. At that point, the Browns are giving him the ability to choose where he wants to play next season. They likely feel good about their case to Johnson.

Bottom line, the Browns would likely prefer to trade Johnson's rights to another team for a draft asset or player, but would happily bring him back for the lowest tender available for one more season.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Changes Coming To Monday Night Football: NFL Fans React

Monday Night Football is going to look a bit different starting in 2022. On one Monday night during the year, there’s going to be one game on ESPN, and then another will be on ABC. The plan is for one game to start one game around 7 p.m. ET,...
NFL
The Spun

Antonio Brown Shares X-Ray Photo: NFL World Reacts

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown continues to take shots at his old franchise. Brown shared a photo of an apparent X-ray on Monday afternoon. The ex-Bucccaneers wide receiver claims the team forced him to play hurt. The ex-NFL wide receiver also took some shots at Tom Brady,...
NFL
247Sports

Jarvis Landry says future with Cleveland Browns is up to management

After the departure of Odell Beckham Jr. and time expiring on his deal, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry seeks a new contract. Landry spoke Tuesday about the situation, using his social media account. “Reality behind all this is I came back to play in the best shape of my...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Undrafted Free Agents#American Football#The Cleveland Browns
The Spun

Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25

On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
NFL
The Spun

49ers Connected To Veteran Free Agent Quarterback

With the San Francisco 49ers expected to move off of Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, a new veteran quarterback is emerging as a potential signing. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, QB Marcus Mariota would “make a lot of sense” for San Francisco next season. Noting, Mariota”would give [the...
NFL
Popculture

Two-Time Super Bowl Player Announces Retirement From NFL After Eight Seasons

An NFL player who has appeared in two Super Bowls is calling it a career. This week, Ricardo Allen, who played for the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals announced his retirement from the NFL after eight seasons. This comes a week after he played in Super Bowl LVI with the Bengals.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst drops truth bomb on Davante Adams’ future

The Green Bay Packers are at a major crossroads when it comes to the direction the franchise will head in. With its two best offensive weapons both potentially set to walk this offseason, the Packers face the decision of entering a rebuild or having to maneuver the salary cap in order to extend Davante Adams, while keeping Aaron Rodgers in town. GM Brian Gutekunst answered questions Wednesday regarding Adams’ future with the Packers, and he left all options open. Via Matt Schneidman, Gutekunst said Adams could “possibly” walk in free agency.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

Aaron Rodgers comments on his Packers decision

When Aaron Rodgers put up an Instagram post on Monday evening that seemed to potentially imply that he was saying goodbye to his Green Bay Packers, the signals went up amongst the NFL world that he might be getting ready to make an announcement about his future. Then, when people...
NFL
NFL

Free-agent RB Adrian Peterson arrested for domestic violence

Free-agent running back Adrian Peterson was arrested Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport on a charge of felony domestic violence, Los Angeles Airport Police confirmed to NFL Media. Peterson was arrested by airport police and booked by the Los Angeles Police Department Pacific Division, an LAX police information officer told...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

The Athletic Predicts A Blockbuster Jimmy Garoppolo Trade

Jimmy Garoppolo‘s days with the San Francisco 49ers are numbered. In fact, Tim Kawakami of The Athletic believes the veteran quarterback will be traded early next month and playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers next season. “Kawakami believes a trade will be agreed to and reported by the end of...
NFL
MyNorthwest.com

Jake & Stacy’s Seahawks Free Agent Profiles: RB Rashaad Penny

Every weekday at 1 p.m. on 710 ESPN Seattle’s Jake and Stacy, we are putting Seahawks free agency under a microscope, taking a look at pending free agents, potential signings from outside the organization, the rules surrounding restricted and exclusive rights free agents, and the Seahawks’ salary cap space.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PFF predicts Panthers will lose Stephon Gilmore, Haason Reddick in free agency

Well, this wouldn’t be a great start to the offseason for the Carolina Panthers now, would it?. On Monday, Pro Football Focus published its 2022 free agency predictions—forecasting 50 landing spots for their top 50 players set to hit the open market. Of those 50 are Carolina’s Stephon Gilmore and Haason Reddick, both of which won’t be back according to PFF.
NFL
BrownsDigest

BrownsDigest

Cleveland, OH
995
Followers
927
Post
267K+
Views
ABOUT

BrownsDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Cleveland Browns

Comments / 0

Community Policy