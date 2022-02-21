Free Agency Preview: RB D'Ernest Johnson

D'Ernest Johnson is coming off the most productive of his three year career all with the Cleveland Browns. Due to injuries to Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb, Johnson played the most offensive snaps this past season. While he may not have been quite on their level, he made the most of his opportunities, becoming an asset to the Browns and someone other teams might want.

2021 Production

100 carries, 534 yards, 3 TDs

25 targets, 19 receptions, 137 yards

Johnson wins as a runner with speed and will. His legs never stop churning, he never stops fighting. Every time he touches the ball, he plays like it will be his last. Largely a North-South runner, Johnson can make opponents miss but it's while gaining yardage. When there's space, he's fast enough to exploit it.

Johnson has the capability to be a decent pass catcher on screens and out of the backfield, but will occasionally rush the process, take his eye off the ball and drop it as a result.

Johnson can return kicks and punts and contribute elsewhere on special teams, though as his contributions on offense have increased, his snaps on specials have decreased. He has the longest kick return in the past two seasons for the Browns of 43 yards.

Free Agency Status: Restricted

The first decision for the Browns is the tender they would like to place on hm.

Because Johnson was an undrafted free agent, an original round tender would give the Browns the ability to match any contract a team might sign Johnson, but if they chose not to, they would not receive any draft compensation. In other words, this doesn't make any sense for the Browns to use.

There are still two options the Browns could use.

A second round tender would mean the team signing Johnson would have to give up a second round pick. That's not likely to happen.

There is also a first right of refusal tender. All that does is enables the team placing the tender to match any offer another team might sign.

The first right of refusal tender is worth $2.433 million while the second round tender is $3.96 million, the contract the Browns would be paying Johnson on a one-year deal if no one opts to sign him to a deal.

It's also possible the Browns could trade Johnson's tender to another team. For example, a team could give up a fifth round pick for the rights to signing Johnson.

Free Agency Projection

Unless the Browns have basically pre-negotiated a deal for a trade to send Johnson's rights, the most likely scenario is for the Browns opt for first right of refusal on Johnson. They will give themselves the ability to match any contract a team might sign him, but paying a hair under $4 million for a third string running back simply isn't realistic considering where the Browns are in relation to the salary cap.

The Browns are scheduled to pay Chubb $5.21 million and Hunt $6.25 million for the 2022 season. Almost $15.5 million for three backs is almost certainly a bridge too far, going against some of the guardrails the front office has established.

First right of refusal could see Johnson sign with another team. At that point, the Browns are giving him the ability to choose where he wants to play next season. They likely feel good about their case to Johnson.

Bottom line, the Browns would likely prefer to trade Johnson's rights to another team for a draft asset or player, but would happily bring him back for the lowest tender available for one more season.