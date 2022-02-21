Round Rock incumbents file for re-election in May 7 City Council election

The Georgetown City Council made further amendments to the Fire Prevention Code at the Feb. 22 meeting. “The code amendments the council approved this week make Georgetown one of the safest places to board your pet in the entire country,” Mayor Josh Schroeder said in a release. “These amendments represent a long overdue change in how the fire code protects these important members of our families. The features animal care facilities are now required to install will help prevent tragedies like the one we experienced here in September from happening again, and we’re available to work with anyone who wants to bring our model to their community as well.”

