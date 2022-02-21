ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

Round Rock incumbents file for re-election in May 7 City Council election

By Brooke Sjoberg
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Filings for the May 7 Round Rock City Council election show only incumbents have submitted applications for candidacy. The filing window for the council election closed Feb. 18 at 5 p.m. with...

Community Impact Austin

One week into March 1 primary election early voting period, turnout in Williamson County tops 4%

With four days left in the early voting period ahead of the March 1 primary election, 4.34% of Williamson County registered voters have cast a ballot through Feb. 20. From Feb. 14-20, 15,982 Williamson County residents cast a ballot in person while an additional 1,366 voted by mail. Williamson County has also received 17 limited and 30 provisional ballots.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock City#Re Elected#Mayor#Round Rock City Council
Community Impact Austin

Austin boil-water notice: City Council to consider potential rebates, reinvesting in Austin Water following oversight committee recommendation

During a Feb. 23 meeting, the Austin Water Oversight Committee recommended a resolution to the full City Council that would direct City Manager Spencer Cronk to explore mitigation options following the early February boil-water notice. Under the draft resolution, Cronk would be directed to provide City Council options relating to...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Williamson County, city of Georgetown approve incentives for CelLink, Gateway35 project

Both Williamson County and the city of Georgetown approved economic development agreements with CelLink and Titan Gateway35 during their Feb. 22 meetings. CelLink, an electronics technology company, announced it would build a 294,297-square-foot facility at Titan Gateway35’s master-planned industrial park located near the south intersection of I-35 and SH 130 in a press release Feb. 16.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Georgetown City Council makes further amendments to fire prevention code

The Georgetown City Council made further amendments to the Fire Prevention Code at the Feb. 22 meeting. “The code amendments the council approved this week make Georgetown one of the safest places to board your pet in the entire country,” Mayor Josh Schroeder said in a release. “These amendments represent a long overdue change in how the fire code protects these important members of our families. The features animal care facilities are now required to install will help prevent tragedies like the one we experienced here in September from happening again, and we’re available to work with anyone who wants to bring our model to their community as well.”
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

