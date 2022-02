Click here to read the full article. We don’t talk about Bruno, and we don’t forget about Dre. The Super Bowl resulted in super nostalgia for fans of Eminem and Dr. Dre, as catalog albums by both those hip-hop titans landed among the newbies in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 album chart, reflecting the unusually high level of enthusiasm for this year’s halftime show. “Encanto” still ruled the roost, though, with the soundtrack album for the animated Disney film lodged at No. 1 for the sixth time in the last seven weeks. The companion album picked up 98,000 album-equivalent units...

