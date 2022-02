It's the weekend, which means it's time for another Dealmaster. Our latest roundup of the best deals from around the web includes a nice price on Amazon's newest Kindle Paperwhite, as the e-reader is currently down to $110 at various retailers. That's $30 off Amazon's MSRP and the second-lowest price we've tracked. The only time we've seen the device fall lower was around Black Friday, when it was available for $5 less. Amazon includes three months of its Kindle Unlimited ebook service as part of the deal, but be aware that this will be set to auto-renew by default.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO