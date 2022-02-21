ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Press Release: Martin Mistlberger named managing director of CoLT Prüf

runwaygirlnetwork.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMartin Mistlberger has taken over the position of Managing Director at CoLT Prüf und Test GmbH as of February 2022. The subsidiary of FACC AG is a specialist in the testing and certification of lightweight components and state-of-the-art materials. Aviation is subject to the highest safety standards: as...

runwaygirlnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
WestfairOnline

Karen Glassman named managing director at Stamford’s NewEdge Wealth

NewEdge Wealth LLC, a Stamford-based registered investment adviser specializing in ultra-high net worth, family office and institutional clients, has named Karen Glassman as managing director. In her new role, Glassman will focus on the firm’s global marketing, initiating and expanding assets under management and developing direct contact with clients. She...
STAMFORD, CT
The Oakland Press

Farmington Hills-based UHY Advisors names new managing directors

Jeremy Falendysz, John Gallo and Loni Winkler were named as managing directors of Farmington Hills-based UHY Advisors, Inc., professional services firm, according to a press release. The three managing directors will be based at the Farmington Hills headquarters. Falendysz is a managing director of UHY Corporate Finance. Falendysz has 18...
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Biosion, Inc. Appoints Joel Edwards, MBA, as Chief Business Officer

NEWARK, Del. and NANJING, China, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biosion, Inc. ("Biosion"), a global clinical stage biotechnology company, today announced the appointment of Joel Edwards as chief business officer. In this position, he is responsible for strategic leadership over all aspects of the company's global business development and alliance management activities. He will report to Dr. Mingjiu Chen, chief executive officer (CEO). Prior to joining Biosion, Mr. Edwards was most recently vice president of corporate strategy and operations at Ionis Pharmaceuticals.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

ECHOSTAR TO NAME HAMID AKHAVAN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND PRESIDENT

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) today announced that Hamid Akhavan will be appointed Chief Executive Officer and President, effective March 31, 2022. Akhavan will succeed Michael Dugan, who will be retiring as Chief Executive Officer and President effective March 31, 2022, after over 30 years of service to EchoStar and its predecessors.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Urban Air Mobility#Colt Pr F Und Test Gmbh#Facc Ag
Bisnow

JLL Names Nashunda Williams As New Diversity And Inclusion Chief

JLL is replacing its chief diversity officer, just over one year after the brokerage created the role. Nashunda Williams has been named head of diversity, equity and inclusion, the brokerage announced Tuesday. She takes the reins from Ingrid Jacobs, who was appointed in January 2021 and was the first person to hold the brand-new job.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Reliance's Jio Invests in Deep Tech Startup Two Platforms

Jio Platforms has made an investment of US$ 15 million in Two Platforms, a Silicon Valley based deep tech startup founded by Pranav Mistry, for a 25% equity stake on a fully diluted basis. TWO is an Artificial Reality company with focus on building interactive and immersional AI experiences. After...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Micross is Now the Provider of ISOCOM Ltd. Products in the USA & India

MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Micross Components, Inc. ("Micross"), a leading global provider of mission-critical microelectronic components and services for high-reliability aerospace, defense, space, and industrial applications, is proud to announce our new distribution partnership agreement to be the provider of ISOCOM Limited's expanding portfolio of radiation tolerant Optoelectronic and Power components for the United States and India.
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Tech Mahindra Only Indian Firm In the Forbes 50 Blockchain List

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Tech Mahindra on Thursday announced its inclusion in the Forbes Blockchain 50 list for the second consecutive year. Tech Mahindra is the only Indian company out of the 50 companies that have been included in the list. “At Tech Mahindra,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Euro
pymnts

Clickatell Nets $91M in Series C to Expand Chat Commerce Offerings

Clickatell, which provides solutions for payments within digital chats, has secured $91 million in its Series C, according to a Tuesday (Feb. 22) press release. The company will use the funding to expand its chat commerce offerings, make more of an impact in the U.S. and do more scaling and marketing from demand from leading brands, per the release. Clickatell’s services became more important for people as the pandemic moved many interactions to a digital sphere to protect from the virus.
MARKETS
Reuters

Private equity firm Apollo launches $100 million foundation

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management Inc (APO.N), a manager of alternative assets such as corporate credit and private equity, said on Tuesday it has committed more than $100 million over the next decade to a new foundation run by the firm's employees that will provide grants to organizations focused on economic opportunity.
CHARITIES
bloomberglaw.com

Hogan Lovells Posts 26% Profit Growth After Oracle, IBM Work

Hogan Lovells grew profits per equity partner 26% last year as it gained from guiding merger and acquisition deals for companies such as. Firm revenue increased 13%, with Hogan Lovells seeing workload growth during the pandemic in areas including litigation, government regulation and intellectual property. “The key to our success...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

SoFi to acquire cloud-based banking platform Technisys in all-stock deal valued at $1.1 bln

SoFi Technologies Inc. said Tuesday it has entered an agreement to acquire Technisys, a cloud-based banking platform, in an all-stock deal valued at about $1.1 billion. Under the terms of the deal, Technisys shareholders will receive about 84 million SoFi shares, or less than 10% of its fully diluted share count as of Sept. 30. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter. "Technisys has built an attractive, fast-growth business with a unique and critical strategic technology that all leading financial services companies will need in order to keep pace with digital innovation," SoFi said in a statement. The company has become a leader in Gen 3 multi-product banking core technology, it added, and is expected to help SoFi with its goal of becoming a one-stop-shop financial services platform and for its goal of building the AWS of finance. SoFi shares slid 2.3% premarket and have fallen 50% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 11%.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Telefónica Deutschland Extends CEO Markus Haas' Contract till 2025

Telefónica Deutschland has approved the appointment of Markus Haas as the company’s CEO for a further three-year term until 31 December 2025. His current contract is valid until 31 December 2022. Markus Haas has been CEO of Telefónica Deutschland since January 2017 and leads the seven-member Management Board. Previously, the fully qualified lawyer, who has held various management positions at the company since 1998, led the core operating business of the telecommunications provider as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Peter Löscher.
BUSINESS
pymnts

CIBC Innovation Banking Finances Graphite Ventures Through Series A Rounds

CIBC Innovation Banking on Tuesday (Feb. 22) provided financing solutions, including a capital call line of credit, to seed-stage investment firm Graphite Ventures through to the rights for Series A rounds. According to a joint press release, the capital call facility will allow Graphite to make investments in portfolio companies...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Isracann To Acquire Natural Health Medicine Developer Praesidio Health For $3.14M

Isracann Biosciences Inc. (CSE:IPOT) (XFRA:A2PT0E) (OTC:ISCNF) has entered into a binding letter of intent to acquire Praesidio Health Inc. of Canada, a medical research company. Praesidio Health develops and validates natural health medicine using an evidence-based process. The company is actively developing several product candidates for utility in a range...
ECONOMY
TechRadar

IBM launches its first cyber security hub in India

IBM today announced the setting up of IBM Security Command Center --- the first in the region --- for training for training cybersecurity response techniques through highly realistic, simulated cyberattacks. It is designed to prepare everyone from C-Suite through technical staff. The IBM Security Command Center is part of the...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

CDS Visual Announces Partable: A New SaaS Aftermarket Solution For 2D/3D Spare Parts Search By Serial Number

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CDS Visual, a leader in visualization and CPQ solutions, announced the launch of a groundbreaking new eCommerce offering: Partable. Partable is a turnkey, SAAS solution that easily adds bill of material (BOM) and serial number search capabilities across virtually all the leading digital shopping platforms. With this solution, manufacturers and distributors can solve one of the most pressing eCommerce problems: searchability.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

7 technology pathways to digital transformation

As C-suite executives demand that their companies be "digitally transformed," CIOs and IT managers are diving under the table. After all digital transformation, translated, means "make IT responsible for running the business." With all eyes and pressure on to produce new ways to excite customers, streamline production, and deliver real-time...
TECHNOLOGY
WWD

Hermès Adds Two to Executive Committee

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — Hermès is adding two members to its nine-person executive committee, effective March 1. The company described the move by executive chairman Axel Dumas as a bid to “broaden [its] composition and enrich it with new people and expertise” in a statement revealing the nomination of Sharon MacBeath and Agnès de Villers to the executive body.More from WWDHermès RTW Spring 2022Hermès Men's Spring 2022Hermès RTW Fall 2021 MacBeath joined the French luxury company in 2019 as group human resources director after experiences in the distribution, services and industrial sector. She has also been a...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy