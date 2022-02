Chelsea established a 2-0 lead in their Last 16 tie against LOSC Lille in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening. Goals from the dynamic duo of Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic were enough to put distance between the world champions and their foes for the fixture - a Lille side languishing in mid-table domestically and not at the races here despite their spirited determination.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO