Most of us have driven or at lease ridden in a bumper car before, right?! Have you ever driven one on ice though? You can do it in Steamboat Springs and it looks like a blast. As a kid, whenever we'd go to Elitches, or even Lakeside back in the day, we'd always make sure we hit up the bumper cars. Something about crashing into people you don't know, or maybe did know but didn't like, was an absolute rush. I didn't think that concept could get any better, until today. Did you know there's a place in Colorado where you can drive bumper cars, on ice?

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO