ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicycles

The go-anywhere Raleigh Motus ebike has a model to suit everybody and looks like great value for money

By Duncan Bell
T3.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaleigh is still probably the biggest bike brand in the UK, in terms of name recognition; anyone above a certain age will remember growing up riding Raleigh bikes, or wanting to do so. Even though there are far more rival brands these days…and the bikes are no longer made in Britain…...

www.t3.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reader's Digest

Received an Unexpected Package? It Could Be a Brushing Scam

A surprise delivery might seem like a stroke of luck, but experts warn that it could actually cost you. Receiving an unexpected package might be a sign that your information was used in a brushing scam, according to the Better Business Bureau (BBB). In this new type of scam, sellers on Amazon or other shopping platforms will inflate their ratings by shipping products to an unsuspecting victim and posting a fake review in the victim’s name.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WWD

Amazon Is Having an Amazing Deal on Yankee Candles Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’re shopping for a Valentine’s Day gift for your partner, friends or even your co-workers, candles are always a good idea. Luckily, some of Yankee Candle’s...
SHOPPING
Mic

What you need to make your home look more expensive for under $35, according to designers

If you’re got your eye on an interior redesign with the aim of making your home look a little more luxurious, you may be under the impression that it’s necessary to shell out the big bucks. But after canvassing a handful of top designers, they say it’s simply not so — check out these expert-recommended ways to make your home look more expensive for under $35. Not only are they genius, but they come straight from the pros.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#Ebike#The Models#Vehicles#Raleigh#Dutch
People

Amazon's Secret Outlet Store Is Filled with Thousands of Furniture Deals — Up to 59% Off

With all the time being spent at home, you just might be tired seeing the same furniture pieces every day. Anyone who's ready for a home refresh: listen up! Amazon has a secret outlet store chock-full of everything you'd need for your home, including handy kitchen appliances, storage must-haves, and of course, stylish furniture for up to 59 percent off, so they're too good to pass up.
SHOPPING
Daily Mail

Millionaire businessman, 69, who was ordered to demolish 10,000sq ft sports complex he built in his garden dubbed 'Britain's best man cave' LOSES an appeal over £300,000 tax and VAT bills

A millionaire who built 'Britain's best man cave' has been ordered to demolish the illegal giant leisure complex he built in his garden and faces £300,000 in costs. Graham Wildin, 69, lost an appeal against tax and VAT costs for his 10,000 sq ft pad in Cinderford, Gloucestershire which boasts a bowling alley, cinema, squash courts, private casino and bar.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Cars
purewow.com

Kris Jenner's ﻿Home Care Line, Safely, Just Launched at ﻿Walmart﻿—Here Are 5 of the Best Products to Try

Kris Jenner wants to help you clean your home. Jenner and Emma Grede's home care and cleaning line, Safely, was created to provide customers with top-tier cleaning supplies that won't break the bank (prices range from $6 to $14). And when the brand says products are top-tier, it means top-tier. These products are not only free of harsh chemicals, dyes and artificial stabilizers, but they're also loaded with plant-based ingredients and have aromatic scents (so they won't leave behind a bleach or strong chemical smell). The best part is, Safely just launched at Walmart, meaning you can stock up on products right now.
CELEBRITIES
Motley Fool

This Beaten-Down Tech Stock Looks Like a Great Buy Right Now

Growth stocks in general have taken a beating recently, and Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) has been beaten down harder than most. However, in this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Jan. 24, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel explains why he thinks the company looks like a great buy for patient long-term investors. Matt...
STOCKS
Vogue Magazine

Meet Uni, the Zero-Waste Body Care Brand That Wants to Shake Up the Industry–And Save Our Oceans

Did you know plastic pollution is on track to double by 2030? Addressing it is an urgent matter, particularly when it comes to the ocean, where millions of tons of plastic waste are dumped every year, infiltrating the ecosystem and causing harm to wildlife. There is a glimmer of hope, though: The beauty industry, which is among the world’s largest polluters (one-third of single-use plastic in the ocean comes directly from personal care), is finally making moves toward confronting its role in the ocean plastic pollution problem. Preexisting brands are recalibrating, pledging to use less plastic and making their offerings more sustainable. And then there are the eco-conscious newcomers introducing innovative strategies from the ground up. One such brand challenging conventions and helping set new precedents with its closed-loop system is new body care brand Uni, launching today, which has received $4 million in seed funding led by Ashton Kutcher's SoundWaves.
SKIN CARE
Nature.com

Model-based learning retrospectively updates model-free values

Reinforcement learning (RL) is widely regarded as divisible into two distinct computational strategies. Model-free learning is a simple RL process in which a value is associated with actions, whereas model-based learning relies on the formation of internal models of the environment to maximise reward. Recently, theoretical and animal work has suggested that such models might be used to train model-free behaviour, reducing the burden of costly forward planning. Here we devised a way to probe this possibility in human behaviour. We adapted a two-stage decision task and found evidence that model-based processes at the time of learning can alter model-free valuation in healthy individuals. We asked people to rate subjective value of an irrelevant feature that was seen at the time a model-based decision would have been made. These irrelevant feature value ratings were updated by rewards, but in a way that accounted for whether the selected action retrospectively ought to have been taken. This model-based influence on model-free value ratings was best accounted for by a reward prediction error that was calculated relative to the decision path that would most likely have led to the reward. This effect occurred independently of attention and was not present when participants were not explicitly told about the structure of the environment. These findings suggest that current conceptions of model-based and model-free learning require updating in favour of a more integrated approach. Our task provides an empirical handle for further study of the dialogue between these two learning systems in the future.
SCIENCE
World Economic Forum

Teleworking is not going anywhere - here's why

The COVID-19 pandemic triggered a surge in teleworking, raising questions about its persistence as well as its impact on firm performance and worker wellbeing. Teleworking could arguably be here to stay – for most workers in a hybrid model with two or three working days per week at home, with the majority of managers and workers in favor of it.
TECHNOLOGY
MotorBiscuit

Selling Your Truck? Wipe the Computer First

Consumer Reports says that before you sell your car or truck you should wipe the contents as you would with a phone. Otherwise, the new owner might be getting more than just the vehicle; they might get important personal information. After all, vehicles are becoming just one giant computer on wheels.
TECHNOLOGY
CNBC

Amazon sues two companies that allegedly help fill the site with fake reviews

Amazon on Tuesday filed lawsuits against two companies that allegedly acted as fake-review brokers. Third-party sellers allegedly paid the companies, AppSally and Rebatest, for product reviews, with the hope that it would juice their products' ranking in Amazon search results. Fake reviews have plagued Amazon's online marketplace for years. Amazon...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Cash in hand, Getlink beats expectations but stays quiet on guidance

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Getlink's (GETP.PA) annual revenues and core profit slightly beat market expectations on Thursday due to cost control though the operator of the Channel Tunnel stayed mute on its guidance. The group, which has not provided an outlook since October 2020, said it would share full-year targets...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Hotel group Accor swings back to profit as travel business rebounds

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Europe's biggest hotel group Accor (ACCP.PA) said on Thursday its core earningsswung back to profit in 2021, helped by consecutive business recovery since April and higher absorption of fixed costs. "Despite a disrupted start of the year due to overall health restrictions, 2021 showed significant improvement...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy