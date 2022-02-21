28 Field Jackets for Versatile, Effortless Layering

Given she's a longtime friend of Michael Kors, it was no surprise to see Lori Harvey sitting front row at his New York Fashion Week show. For the occasion, the 25-year-old entrepreneur donned a crisp white buttonless blazer with nothing underneath. Paired with matching Michael Kors tailored trousers and accessorized with a bedazzled clutch, a sparkly chain necklace, and simple gold stiletto heels, Harvey's menswear-inspired look commanded attention in a totally effortless way. Arriving at the Terminal 5 music venue in Manhattan, Harvey joined such front-row luminaries as Blake Lively, Camila Mendes, Amelia Hamlin, Addison Rae, and Dove Cameron.
