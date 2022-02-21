ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

28 Field Jackets for Versatile, Effortless Layering

By Nicole Kliest
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It might not seem so apparent, but fashion rooted in practicality can help ground your outfit in a way that’s equal parts polished and relaxed. The best field jackets fold into this category with...

www.vogue.com

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Natasha Zinko RTW Fall 2022

Natasha Zinko is here to have fun, and doesn’t believe in taking herself — or fashion — too seriously. She has moved to designing fully genderless collections, dressing boys up in her signature printed dresses, or offering supersized leather outerwear or denim separates that just require the right attitude from the wearer.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
In Style

Slip Dresses Are the Spring 2022 Trend You Can Start Wearing Now, According to Celebrity Stylists

As a millennial, I can actually remember a time when slips were worn underneath dresses. They weren't meant to be fashionable — they were functional, worn like an insurance policy so dresses (or skirts) made from clingy materials could hang properly. Slips were also worn under sheer garments for coverage, or like shapewear to create a smoother look. Then, there were slips that were considered lingerie — the star of the show only behind closed doors.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Jason Wu Collection RTW Fall 2022

“I wanted something that felt like raw emotion, and I hope the clothes reflect that,” Jason Wu said ahead of his Saturday afternoon runway show. Contrasting his color-drenched spring collection, the designer wanted his fall designs to reflect his current mood. “I wanted something that felt beautiful and poetic, but also a little bit more sober,” he added.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Refinery29

I Tried The Effortless Hair Trend Taking Over London Salons & TikTok

There's no doubt we've been spoilt for choice when it comes to hair trends recently. We've had braided ponytails, knotless braids and the 'octopus' haircut (a modern day, ultra wearable take on the retro shag style) all competing for the top spot, with Y2K the main theme for most styles. Even old favourites like microlink extensions (currently taking TikTok by storm thanks to how natural they look) and the silk press have made a comeback. In other words, it's never been easier to switch things up.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Layering#Fabrics#Field Jackets
Footwear News

Demi Moore Adds a Rugged Touch to Chic Winter Layers in Versatile Combat Boots for Gabriela Hearst’s NYFW Fall 2022 Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Demi Moore gives major sleek, sophisticated energy with her latest look. The “Ghost” star was spotted while leaving the Gabriela Hearst show in New York City on Monday during New York Fashion Week. For the ensemble, Moore slipped on a white oversized double-breasted trench coat that incorporated neutral-colored buttons for a uniform appearance. Underneath, she wore a white button-up paired with loose black trousers. She accessorized with a black handbag that had a fun white floral print for a bold...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Beyonce Is Red-Hot & Ready for Valentine’s Day Modeling New Ivy Park Adidas ‘Bey Mine’ Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Beyonce is back in red from head to toe. The world-renowned singer and performer gave us a sneak peek yesterday at some looks from her newest Adidas collection under her brand Ivy Park. The athleisure line launched in 2016, and has since become a hit amongst fans. The collection is set to release on Adidas.com on Feb. 9 and in select stores on Feb. 10 with a slew of Valentine’s Day-inspired ensembles.  In one image posted to the Ivy Park...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Brings Slick Style to the Pool in Thigh-High Slit Skirt & Lace-Up Stilettos

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kim Kardashian took her sleek style to the pool while on a girls’ trip this week. While on vacation with friends Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson, the “Selfish” author wore a sleek black bandeau top and skirt. The matching pieces featured a slim-fitting silhouette, the skirt notably including a daring thigh-high slit with a ruched texture. Kardashian accessorized with angular beige acrylic bracelets and a statement ring, keeping her look modern and minimalist. “Moon Manifestations,” Kardashian captioned photos of herself,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Impressively Does a Handstand in Leggings, Tie-Dye Sweatshirt and Chunky Gray Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lady Gaga tackled Monday morning in sporty style, thanks to a bold pair of leggings and chunky sneakers. The “House of Gucci” star shared a new Instagram photo this week, posing in a handstand on a purple yoga mat at the gym. Gaga’s workout ensemble featured a white, orange and blue tie-dye hoodie, layered over a light gray cutout top with slim-fitting blue leggings. Her look was complete with a bracelet and hoop earrings, as well as short black socks. “Rollin’...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Shakira Dances With Shaq in Graphic Leggings and Chunky Black Sneakers in Hilarious Video

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Shakira proved her dancing skills in a humorous new video, where she virtually danced with Shaquille O’Neal. The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer shared a playful Instagram clip where she dances alongside the Reebok partner in a split-screen. While O’Neal was sharply dressed in a collared shirt, tie and slip-on loafers, Shakira went the sportier route with her ensemble. The “Chantaje” singer wore a black, gray and white printed sweatshirt and leggings. Both pieces featured black trim. The star accessorized with...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Lizzo Sharpens Up for Dinner in High-Waisted Jeans, Chanel Pearls and White Reptilian Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lizzo showed a more conservative take on her bold style while arriving to dinner at Craig’s in Los Angeles. The “Rumors” singer stepped out for dinner in a black long-sleeved top, which featured green and white graphic accents on its sleeves. The style was paired with dark blue high-waisted jeans that featured white stitching, adding a refined yet casual element to her look. Lizzo elevated the duo with a string of Chanel pearls, as well as a black quilted Chanel...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vogue Magazine

Katie Holmes Ditches Her Denim for a Sleek Uptown Look

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. As is tradition at New York Fashion Week, A-listers are making cameos on the runways, and star-studded parties are taking place all over the city. So it was only a matter of time before Manhattanite Katie Holmes stepped out to join the social whirl.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Lori Harvey Is a Michael Kors Muse in All-White Blazer and Tailored Pants

Given she's a longtime friend of Michael Kors, it was no surprise to see Lori Harvey sitting front row at his New York Fashion Week show. For the occasion, the 25-year-old entrepreneur donned a crisp white buttonless blazer with nothing underneath. Paired with matching Michael Kors tailored trousers and accessorized with a bedazzled clutch, a sparkly chain necklace, and simple gold stiletto heels, Harvey's menswear-inspired look commanded attention in a totally effortless way. Arriving at the Terminal 5 music venue in Manhattan, Harvey joined such front-row luminaries as Blake Lively, Camila Mendes, Amelia Hamlin, Addison Rae, and Dove Cameron.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
In Style

Katie Holmes Didn't Let a Little Snow Stop Her From Wearing a Summer Shoe With Her Go-To Spring Dress Brand

It's currently New York Fashion Week, but if you look at street style photos from this past weekend, you might be confused by what season it is. Fashion editors ran around this past Saturday with exposed legs sans jackets, thanks to the 60-degree weather in New York. But a surprise snowfall on Sunday meant a return to the extreme layering (there were many Emma Brewin hat sightings) that's a hallmark of February fashion month. Katie Holmes, though, somehow managed to dress for nearly all seasons at once.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Jordyn Woods Coordinates Cozy Street Style with Ankle Boots at Boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns’ Basketball Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jordyn Woods dropped a series of new images Monday on Instagram that gave her followers a closer look at the fresh outfit that she wore to her boyfriend, Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns’ basketball game. View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) The ShoeDazzle ambassador looked cute and cozy as she sat courtside in a sporty-chic ensemble. She wore a black and white Air Jordan puffer jacket. The hooded outerwear was complete with green and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kate Beckinsale Blows Bubbles in Leggings, Tank Top and Chunky Platform Boots With Her Unamused Cat

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kate Beckinsale was stylishly—and comfortably—dressed for a day of at-home play with her cat, Clive and producer pal Jarrett Sackman. The “Guilty Party” star danced around her kitchen with Sackman in a new Instagram video, as both used plastic toy guns to fill the air with bubbles. For the occasion, Beckinsale wore a dark red tank top layered over two other black and white sleeveless tops, as well as black leggings. She completed her look with a black headband. Unamused, Clive...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Ciara Gets Tropical in Threadbare Halter Dress, Leather Bralette and Wrapped Reptilian Stiletto Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ciara went tropical while promoting Ten To One rum. The “All You’ve Got” actress posed behind the scenes on Instagram in a daring halter-neck dress, which featured a dark brown leather bra top, knotted leather straps and ring accents. The musician’s ensemble was cinched with a draped skirt composed of numerous red threads, creating an alluring and intricate garment. Ciara’s look was complete with diamond stud earrings and gold bangles. “Mood #Weekend,” the singer captioned a photo dump, which included her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
GreenwichTime

Heated vests and jackets are up to 30% off on Amazon

With winter’s icy grip still firmly in place, making your personal warmth a priority can really help make these last few months as bearable as possible. For the outdoor adventurer who never lets extreme temperatures take away from the fun, Amazon is taking up to 30% off Venustas heated jackets and vests in men’s and women’s sizes.
SHOPPING
Footwear News

Chrissy Teigen Reveals Her Love For the ‘Ugly’ Sandal in a Brown Blazer, Slouchy Jeans and Fendi Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Is Chrissy Teigen done with high heels? Her latest look, which the model posted Friday, reveals that she has a new favorite type of shoe. In her Instagram post, which showed the model lounging at home in a pair of fuzzy Fendi sandals, Teigen wrote, “This year I vowed to @alanavanderaa that I would not wear anything unless I was physically comfortable in it. This has resulted in the need for shoes that are … not the…..how do I say...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Anne Hathaway Sparkles in Sheer Purple Dress and Glossy Sky-High Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Anne Hathaway kicked off press for her upcoming Apple TV+ miniseries, “WeCrashed,” in style this week. The “Locked Down” star shared her first press look on Instagram, featuring a dazzling purple Valentino dress. The knee-length number featured a velvety bodice with a sheer skirt and 3/4-length sleeves. The ensemble gained dramatic flair from a waist-high slit, as well as long fringe cascading from its sleeves and hem. The piece was complete with sparkly sequin accents for a burst of sleek...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy