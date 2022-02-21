ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tommy Davidson hasn’t heard from Jamie Foxx since slamming him in memoir

By Nicki Gostin
Page Six
Page Six
 8 days ago

Comedian Tommy Davidson hasn’t heard from fellow “In Living Color” alum Jamie Foxx since skewering him in his memoir

“I haven’t actually heard from him,” Davidson, 58, tells Page Six, though he declines to categorize his harsh recollection as “shade.”

“I threw some light on this because the book actually was about how my odyssey can help the reader,” he explained.

“So I just pointed out all the situations I was in that I was able to eventually transcend. It was really a road map for the reader … not only understand something but over-stand it.”

In his 2020 memoir, “Living In Color,” Davidson wrote that although he considered Foxx talented, he claimed that the “Ray” star was “competitive” and his sense of humor was to be “mercilessly mean.” He alleged that when Foxx realized he could score points with show creator Keenen Ivory Wayans by making fun of Davidson, he became relentless.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LkPHl_0eKlRHtG00
Davidson hasn’t mended fences with his “In Living Color” castmate Jamie Foxx.

When the pair reunited on the 1997 movie “Booty Call,” tensions immediately resurfaced. Davidson wrote that Foxx “was determined to steal every scene he could.” The two almost came to blows over a basketball game that got too physical.

Davidson says that he’s at peace with Foxx’s alleged behavior and is on good terms with the Wayans, revealing that “I did see one of the Wayans [brothers] the other day, and we love the same. We love the same.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23D62r_0eKlRHtG00
Davidson claimed that he had an issue with Foxx while filming this sketch for “In Living Color.”

“I am learning just to not have to have the world changed for me to be happy,” he added.

The “Strictly Business” star is currently feeling very happy with the return of the cartoon series “The Proud Family,” which originally ran from 2001 to 2005. In it, Davidson voices Oscar Proud, the blustery family patriarch who is extremely overprotective of his children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44lF7r_0eKlRHtG00
Davidson plays Oscar Proud in the reboot of “The Proud Family.”

“Cool things happen sometimes in this business — and this is one of the coolest because this is a really valuable project of mine,” Davidson explained.

He’s also pleased to be part of a show that showcases a black family.

“Any time you have African-Americans in a high profile, where it’s looked at as positive [that’s good],” he noted. “Because for the longest time, we took the low profile. And had the most negative image.

“So it’s good for not only us but it’s good for our country because it brings us closer to being in balance… We have a long way to go, but we’ve come a long way.”

“The Proud Family” premieres Feb. 23 on Disney+.

Comments / 55

Keith Robertson
7d ago

truth be told Mr Foxes career went into the stratosphere ( and rightly so because of his talent), and Mr Davidson couldn't build on his career to that level after in living color. Sounds like Tommy got some animosity towards Mr Fox. I knew Tommy when we were kids and his ego probably grew taller than he did 🤔

Reply(9)
15
Da Groovelyne
8d ago

REAL TALK 101: Life goes on... when it comes to affairs of the past...let it roll off your back thus washing your hands of the situation...the sun will ALWAYS shine even if it's raining!

Reply(3)
12
Carl Davis
7d ago

There's definitely truth to fact that a black comedian has to put on a dress and get laughs in order to be recognized. Jamie did it by being an unattractive chick that only wanted a man. Hollywood even made the "Rock" as soft as a marshmallow in some gay type thing. Dave Chappel is the only one to my knowledge that bucked back big time.

Reply(2)
7
